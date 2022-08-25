Putin attack on a train station in Ukraine: the death toll rose to 25 and international condemnation grows

The bombing occurred at the Chaplino station in the Dnipropetrovsk region of central Ukraine. The missile directly hit one of the wagons

At least 25 people were killed and 31 wounded in the Russian attack on a railway station in central Ukraine on Wednesday night.according to a new balance released this Thursday by the Ukrainian train operator.

“According to the morning information, we have 25 dead, including two children. 31 people were injured, including two children.”, indicated the company on Telegram.

The attack was announced on Wednesday night by the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenskyat the start of his video message to the UN Security Council.

It happened at the station Chaplino in the region of Dnipropetrovsk, central Ukraine. The missile hit “directly in one of the cars, at the Chaplino station. Four passenger cars are on fire.”Zelensky specified.

For its part, Russia’s Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Thursday that killed “more than 200 Ukrainian servicemen” in the bombardment.

The remains of a house destroyed by a Russian attack in Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, August 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dmytro Smolienko

The attack occurred on Ukraine’s Independence Day.which in 1991 separated from the Soviet Union, and just as 6 months had passed since the beginning of the invasion of Russia, at dawn on February 24.

Shortly before, Zelensky had promised that the Ukrainians will fight “until the end” and without “any concessions” against the invaders.

Although most of the fighting is taking place in eastern and southern Ukraine, where neither side appears to be advancingRussia regularly attacks Ukrainian cities with long-range missilesaccording to Kyiv.

The European Union (EU) condemned this Thursday the bombing of Russia and He warned that “those responsible will be held accountable.”

“The EU strongly condemns another heinous attack by Russia against civilians”tweeted the head of diplomacy of the European Union, Joseph Borrell

Fighting is currently concentrated in eastern and southern Ukraine.where the front line appears stalemated, although Russia frequently bombards other regions with long-range missiles, according to Ukrainian officials.

The US embassy in kyiv warned on Tuesday that Russia was preparing to intensify its bombing “in the coming days” and asked its citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.

(With information from AFP)

