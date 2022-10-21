Putin fired a rifle during an inspection of a recruit training camp

Putin Inspected A Recruit Training Camp On Thursday

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin on Thursday inspected a recruit training camp and was shown firing with a sniper riflein images apparently intended to show his personal support for soldiers heading to fight in Ukraine.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu accompanied Putin on his trip to Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, and briefed him on the soldiers’ training, according to the Kremlin.

The footage showed a figure that appeared to be Putin lying on the ground and firing a rifle. In the next frame, Putin is seen dusting off his coat, patting a soldier on the shoulder and wishing him good luck.

It may interest you: Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia

The visit came a day after declaring martial law in four occupied regions of Ukraine, which it annexed last month, in a move condemned as illegal by Ukraine, its allies and the United Nations General Assembly.

FILE PHOTO: An armored truck of pro-Russian troops is parked near the building of Ukraine’s former regional council during the conflict between Ukraine and Russia in the Russian-controlled city of Kherson, Ukraine, July 25, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

The decree of martial law, which affects the region of Khersonto that of Zaporizhzhia and to the People’s Republics of Donetsk y Luhanskwas immediately ratified by the Russian Senate, and formalizes as of this midnight a long-standing de facto situation.

After a series of defeats in the war, Putin last month declared a “partial mobilization” to recruit hundreds of thousands of soldiers.

The Russian martial law allows to reinforce the army, apply curfews, limit movements, impose military censorship in telecommunications, prohibit public gatherings and lock up foreign citizens, among other measures.

According to the official Kremlin document, in the annexed regions martial law will give the Russian authorities powers to carry out “mobilization measures in the economic sphere”, as well as “protection of the population and territories from natural and man-made emergencies.

Typically, the measurement follows a state of emergencyin which a government is empowered to implement policies that it would not otherwise be allowed to enact for the safety and security of its citizens.

In this Sunday photo, a hall inside the Donetsk city administration building hit by recent shelling in the course of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia Oct 16, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

It may interest you: What martial law means in the annexed Ukrainian regions and the increase in security in Russia

However, in this case, Russia is using it to try get more control of the regions it has illegally annexed.

The move could lead to a repression of anti-war dissent, censorship of the free press, and further erosion of human rights, with the suspension of civil liberties.

According to the decree, the Russian government must within three days propose the concrete measures to be applied in those territories.

But the head of the Kremlin did not limit himself only to reinforcing control in his new territorial acquisitions, but by means of another decree he redoubled the security measures throughout the country, especially in the six border regions with Ukraine, in addition to the annexed Crimean peninsula.

The decree places “medium level reaction rate” the peninsula of Crimeaannexed in 2014, as well as the southern regions of Krasnodar, Belgorod, Briansk, Voronezh, Kursk y Rostovall of them near Ukraine.

This regime allows the heads of the regions evacuate the resident population to “safe zones”, introduce controls at the entrances and exits of said regions, and restrict the freedom of movement of the population in them, and reinforce the security of the infrastructures.

In the central federal district, where Moscow is located, a regime of “heightened alert”, according to the decree.

The decisions taken by the Russian president do not mean that the closure of the country’s borders is planned, the Kremlin spokesman said, Dmitry Peskovwhen asked about that possibility.

Ukraine claimed new military victories on Wednesday in the Lugansk region, until now almost entirely controlled by Russia, which promised to recover the lost territories within the Ukrainian regions that it annexed (AFP)

Putin said the measures he was ordering would increase the stability of the economy, industry and production. in support of what Russia calls its “special military operation”.

“We are working on solving very complex and large-scale tasks to ensure a reliable future for Russia, the future of our people,” he said.

The Russian president made his announcement in full advance of the Ukrainian forces in territory controlled by Moscow for months.

The president accused Ukraine of resorting to “terrorist methods.” “They are sending groups of saboteurs into our territory.”he claimed.

(With information from Reuters)

Keep reading:

NATO warned Iran that supplying drones to Putin to attack Ukraine is a violation of UN resolutions

With winter approaching, the EU accelerates the search for a solution to the energy crisis unleashed by Russia

Russia bombed three other power plants in Ukraine and kyiv announced that it will begin to restrict the use of energy