Putin goes to war… which already existed 7 months ago

The recent speech of Putin on national television, is the subject of numerous debates and analyses. Occupying the center of the attention of the press referred to the mobilization of 300,000 reservists and the ban on leaving the country for Russians between the ages of 18 and 60. However, the most important point of what the Russian president said goes elsewhere. The admission, not explicit, that the punitive and brief special military operation that was thought of in February, is today a plain and simple war where Russia has lost the strategic initiative for the time being.

The other point to highlight, the intention to stop the advance and escalation of Ukraine by freezing the battle front. We were not referring to the winter that in a few months will make operations difficult, nor the rainy and muddy season that will begin in mid-October and that will stop the most extensive military operations that use armor and heavy material for two months. We make mention of the decision to urgently convene a popular consultation in the areas occupied by Russia to give free rein to the smooth annexation of those spaces to the Russian Federation. Doing so will allow any advancement of Ukraine on these areas is considered an attack on Russian soil and thus the possibility of using any type of non-conventional weapons is enabled.

An issue to consider is that the Russian forces only control between 60 and 70 percent of these spaces and that the rest is a battlefield or with a massive Ukrainian military presence. With this urgent decision, plus the wetland season and then winter, seeks to have a temporary space of about six months. In that period, Moscow hopes to see political and socio-economic crises in the European countries that support Ukraine and increased tensions between the members of the European Union who are willing to continue supporting kyiv and others who are not.

It is not clear whether the spirit of society and the political class of European countries is so fragile and postmodern as not to accept any sacrifice. The next few months will tell us if that is so. In any case, nothing indicates that key countries in its military, intelligence, training and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, such as the USA, United Kingdom, PolandScandinavians, Balts, etc., are going to discontinue their actions.

That break of several months, would allow Russia to advance in the organization and training of troops and seek to replenish their arsenals worn out by the intense war. In any case, it is clear that the best of the Russian Armed Forces was assigned and is being used since the beginning of the invasion in February. Since then more than 300 middle and high ranking officers were killed, including 12 generals. Throughout 7 months of armed clashes, Moscow did not achieve full control of Ukrainian airspace nor did it transform the Black Sea into calm waters monopolized by Russia.

Putin’s announcements, accelerated the flight of tens of thousands of young and not so young. Since the beginning of the year, it is estimated that some 300,000 Russians have left the country, the vast majority of whom are middle and upper-middle class professionals. One can only hope that number will increase radically. A massive loss of gray matter.

A few days before Putin’s speech, he himself attended two icy meetings with the leaders of China and the India. Both, with their forms and styles, did not hesitate to ask Putin to end the war and seek to move towards a scenario of greater calm and normality. Two positions very distant from Moscow’s rhetoric of strong and active support from a substantial part of the world, except for the US, Western Europe, Japan, Australia and Canada.

China in general and Xi Ximping to participate, with Communist Party Congress November where he will seek to declare himself eternal ruler, and with an economy growing half or less than a few years ago, the last thing they need is to put China under Western sanctions that severely affect Russia and allies. Probably Beijing believed in February that it would be a short and hard war and a serious blow to the prestige of the US and its European allies. But seven months later and with kyiv on the offensive, the picture is radically different.

Finally, while Russian rulers since the beginning of the war have mentioned the possibility of using weapons of mass destruction some 40 times, Putin’s message marked the sharpest escalation in this almost weekly threat. Such systematic and repetitive use has led the world press and most likely Western analysts and decision-makers to take this issue more and more lightly.

For that same use and abuse with the nuclear issue, the same Putin was forced to clarify in his speech that it was not something said in passing. Unusual statement for the leader of a power endowed with weapons of mass destruction.

In this scenario, it would be worth remembering the prolific and profound work of the recently deceased Robert Jervis. One of the most important specialists of the last half century in matters of international security and nuclear weapons. In his writings from the mid-1970s, he put on center stage how states can escalate to nuclear conflict even though the cost-benefit equation is totally irrational. An international version of the game of chicken that became fashionable among young Americans in the 50s. Two cars launched head-on at full speed and the one that turned before was the chicken.

As Thucydides reminds us in his monumental work The Peloponnesian War 2,400 years ago, states go to war over a combination of pride, fear, and self-interest. In other words, the room for the irrational and perceptive errors of decision makers is substantial. Especially when it comes to regimes where there are no systems of checks and balances such as the division of powers, freedom of the press, a strong and active civil society.

In the West, the leaders pay for their mistakes with electoral defeats and marginality in the handling of power. In autocratic countries, the price to pay is much harsher and more brutal and therefore the risk margins to take may be higher. Everything indicates that Putin is looking for a pause of about six months and then shuffling again. This does not imply that in these months an extremely serious precipice situation cannot be reached. Even more so when we are no longer in relatively predictable areas such as the bipolarity of 1945-1989 and the unipolarity of the US between 1990 and well into the 21st century. The ascendant multipolarism that a large part of the academy sees, leads us to bad memories like 1914 and 1939. Years characterized by multipolarism and acute nationalism. As the famous phrase attributed to Mark Twain says “History does not repeat itself, but it rhymes”.

