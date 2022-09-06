Putin once again defied the West and approved a new “Russian World” doctrine

Putin defies the West again and approves a new doctrine of the “Russian World”

President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved a new foreign policy doctrine based on the concept of “Russian World”, a notion that conservative ideologues have used to justify intervention abroad in support of the Russians.

The 31-page “humanitarian policy”, published after more than six months of war in Ukraine, it says that Russia must “protect, safeguard and promote the traditions and ideals of the Russian World.”

Although presented as something of a soft power strategy, it enshrines ideas around Russian politics and religion that some hardliners have used to justify Moscow’s occupation of parts of Ukraine and support for pro-Russian separatist entities. in the east of that country.

“The Russian Federation supports its compatriots living abroad in fulfilling their rights, to ensure the protection of their interests and the preservation of their Russian cultural identity” says the doctrine.

He adds that Russia’s ties with its compatriots abroad allowed it to “reinforce its image on the international scene as a democratic country that strives for the creation of a multipolar world.”

Putin has spent years highlighting what he sees as the tragic fate of some 25 million ethnic Russians who found themselves living outside Russia in newly independent states when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, an event that he has described as a geopolitical catastrophe.

Russia has continued to regard the former Soviet space, from the Baltic to Central Asia, as its legitimate sphere of influence, a notion fiercely resisted by many of those countries, as well as by the West.

the new policy says that Russia must increase cooperation with the Slavic nations, China and India, and continue strengthening its ties with the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

The document says that Moscow must deepen its ties with Abkhazia and Ossetia, two Georgian regions recognized as independent by Moscow after its war against Georgia in 2008, as well as with the two secessionist entities in eastern Ukraine, the self-styled Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic.

RELATIONS WITH LATAM

The Foreign Ministry of Russia announced last week a increase in its diplomatic corps in Latin Americaas in the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region, after the reduction of its presence in the West by the sanctions of recent years.

The ministerial statement indicates that the measure responds to geopolitical “new reality” created by the start last February of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov chaired the meeting in which it was decided redirect the resources of the portfolio in order to expand the cooperation of the countries that have not joined the sanctionswhich includes the post-Soviet space.

