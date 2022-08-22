Putin said that the murder of Daria Dugina “was a vile and cruel crime”

Vladimir Putin

the russian president Vladimir Putin denounced this Monday a “despicable crime” after the death of the daughter of an ideologue who supports the offensive in Ukraine, in the explosion of his vehicle near Moscow, of which the Russian authorities accuse Ukraine.

“A despicable, cruel crime put an early end to the life of Daria Duguina, a brilliant and talented person endowed with a truly Russian heart.”, Putin declared in a message of condolences published by the Kremlin and expressed to relatives of Daria Dugina, who died on Saturday.

The president added that the journalist and political analyst “demonstrated with her actions what it means to be a patriot of Russia.”

Earlier, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) accused Ukraine’s secret services of carrying out the attack that killed Dugina, daughter of the leader of the neo-Eurasianist movement, Alexander Dugin, considered close to the Kremlin.

According to the note, the attack was carried out by a Ukrainian citizen, identified as Natalia Vovk, 43 years old. The FSB (former KGB) claims that Vovk arrived in Russia on July 23 together with her 12-year-old daughter, Sofia, and rented an apartment in the same apartment building, where Dugina lived.

Alexander Dugin and Daria Dugina

After committing the crime, the perpetrator “went to Estonia through the Pskov region.” According to the Russian security services, Vovk arrived in the country in a car with the license plate of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, she moved around Moscow with a Kazakh license plate and left Russia, using a Ukrainian license plate.

However, the authorities did not share any images of the woman or the vehicle that they would have followed.

“The day of the murder, Vovk and Sofia were at the ‘Tradition’ literary-musical festival, to which Dúguina attended as guest of honor,” they point out.

Dugina died last Saturday when a bomb exploded in the lower part of her vehicle while she was driving on a highway outside Moscow from a festival where she had been with her father. The Ukrainian Presidency previously denied any connection to the attack.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

