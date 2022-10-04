Putin sent a nuclear military train to the border with Ukraine and they fear that he plans an attack in the area

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual New Year address to the nation in Moscow, Russia, on December 31, 2021. (Kremlin.ru/via REUTERS)

Russia sent a train operated by its secret nuclear division to the Ukrainian borderA defense analyst revealed on Tuesday, a decision that fuels fears of the possible use of atomic weapons by the Russian president. Vladimir Putin.

Konrad Musica Poland-based defense analyst, said the train, pictured in central Russia, was attached to the 12th main directorate of the Russian defense ministry and it was “responsible for nuclear munitions, their storage, maintenance, transportation and issue to units”.

The revelation comes after Putin warned NATO that Russia has a arsenal “unparalleled” which allows you to counter any western threat.

“I want to remind you that our country also has different offensive systems and, in some components, they are more modern than those possessed by NATO countries”he stated in a televised speech last week.

Likewise, the leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrovone of Putin’s closest allies, on Saturday advocated “more radical measures” in Ukraine, including the use of “low-power nuclear weapons”.

As reported by the newspaper The Times From london, NATO would have warned its members that Putin is ready to demonstrate his willingness to use weapons of mass destruction with a nuclear test on Ukraine’s borders.

However, a senior defense source told the British newspaper that a more likely demonstration of Putin’s readiness to use nuclear weapons could occur in the Black Sea.

Though they believed such a show of force would be more likely, they said it was “not impossible” that Putin could fire a tactical nuclear weapon at Ukraine. If he chose to do so, he faced significant risk. “They could miss and accidentally hit a Russian city near the Ukrainian border, like Belgorod”said the source.

The I’LL TAKE issued an intelligence note to its member countries in which alert of the mobilization of the Russian nuclear submarine ‘K-329 Belgorod’carrier of the Poseidon nuclear missile, also known as the Weapon of the Apocalypse.

Archive image of K-329 Belgorod (Sputnik New Journal)

The new submarine was launched in July and now would have submerged in arctic waters after his possible implication in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, according to different unofficial sources.

The Poseidon could destroy ports and coastal cities. Some experts fear that the ship’s torpedoes could detonate underwater to cause a radioactive tsunami and affect coastal cities with waves almost 100 meters high.

Andrew Liningan academic at the University of Leicester and an expert on nuclear weapons, told The Times that the nuclear submarine could perform various tactical functions and was much more than a nuclear launch platform. He suggested that, as in the case of the train, Russia was trying to send a warning to the West to stop meddling in the conflict.

As the Ukrainian counteroffensive advances in the south and east on the territories annexed by Putinthe fears of a unpredictable reaction of the Russian president grow.

The Russian president once again attacked the West

Speaking at the British Conservative party conference, General Kenneth McKenzie Jr, former commander of the US Central Command, said: “The threat of a nuclear escalation is very high. We don’t do ourselves any good if we ignore that.”

The president of United States, Joe Bidentook advantage of his speech at the UN General Assembly to accuse Putin of making “irresponsible threats about the use of nuclear weapons.”

Along the same lines, the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenbergcriticized Putin’s “dangerous” nuclear rhetoric after the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenskywill apply to join the Atlantic Alliance after the Russian annexation on Friday of four Ukrainian regions.

At the signing ceremony for the annexation of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, Putin warned that Moscow will use “all forces and means” at its disposal to defend their national territory, not to mention nuclear weapons.

