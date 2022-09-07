Putin threatened to stop oil and gas supplies to Europe if price caps are imposed

Vladimir Putin (Tass/Reuters)

Vladimir Putin threatened this Wednesday to stop the supply of Petroleum and of gas to the countries that impose a cap on the prices of hydrocarbons sold by Moscow, referring to the measure that Western countries are evaluating.

Limiting prices “would be an absolutely stupid decision,” Putin warned at an economic forum in Vladivostok (Russian Far East). “We will not deliver anything at all if it is contrary to our interests, in this case economic ones. Neither gas, nor oil, nor coal (…). Any”, he added.

European countries have been studying setting a limit to prevent the invasion of Ukraine and the coffers of the Kremlin, which has been taking advantage of the rise in prices, from being financed. Putin criticized what he considers to be “nonsense” and a “hopeless” solution.

Nevertheless, minutes earlier in the same speech, he stated that Russia was not using energy as a “weapon” against Europedays after the supply of Russian gas through the Nord Stream gas pipeline was interrupted sine die.

Westerners “say that Russia uses energy as a weapon. Again nonsense! What weapon do we use? We provide what is necessary according to the requests made” by importing countries, Putin said at the economic forum aimed at strengthening ties with Asia, the Kremlin’s big bet to dodge Western sanctions for the offensive in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the plenary session of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok (via Reuters)

“If they give us a turbine, we will reactivate the Nord Stream tomorrow”, the Russian leader told an audience of Asian businessmen and politicians.

The Russian group Gazprom announced on Friday that the Nord Stream gas pipeline, which connects Russia with Germany and was due to resume service on Saturday after maintenance tasks, would cease its activity “completely” until the repair of a turbine.

Moscow claims that Western sanctions imposed by the offensive in Ukraine have caused a shortage of spare parts, which threatens the integrity of the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

“We are ready (to resume gas exports through Nord Stream) tomorrow. All you have to do is press a button,” Putin added, referring to European countries, recalling that it was not Russia that had “imposed sanctions.”

Pipes of the landing facilities of the gas pipeline “Nord Stream 2” in Lubmin, Germany (Reuters)

“We have reached a dead end because of sanctions” Westerners in retaliation for the Russian offensive, he emphasized.

Faced with deteriorating relations with Western capitals, Moscow is looking at the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Latin America. “No matter how much some want to isolate Russia, it is impossible to do so,” Putin said.

In a lengthy speech, Putin hailed the growing influence of the Asia-Pacific region in world affairs, noting that the region’s partners will create “colossal new opportunities for our people.”

The head of the Chinese legislature, Li Zhanshu, who ranks third in the hierarchy of power in Beijing, also participates in the Vladivostok meeting. The senior official plans a meeting with Putin during the day.

Putin will meet in person in Uzbekistan next week, on the 15th and 16th, with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, who has not traveled abroad since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(With information from AFP)

