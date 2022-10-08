Putin turned 70 amid intrigues inside the Kremlin and rumors of succession

Putin speaking to his supporters gathered in Moscow’s Red Square to celebrate the annexation of four Ukrainian provinces that his military forces never managed to control (Alexander Menennov/AFP)

Friday was a day of festivities inside the Kremlin. Vladimir Putin turned 70 amid congratulations from his subordinates and a request from Orthodox Patriarch Kirill for everyone to pray for the health of Russia’s Supreme Leader who has been in office the longest since Josef Stalin. Breaking the routine was a necessity for everyone around Putin, defusing tension after weeks of bad news over the invasion of Ukraine, the biggest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. On the front lines, the supposed second best army on the planet is reeling after a series of defeats in the last month. And every day it loses something more of the territory of the four Ukrainian provinces that Putin annexed to his country with all pomp. a climate that unleashed all kinds of rumors in recent days that speak of possible palace coups and accidental successors.

The bureaucrats who work in the central offices of the Russian government behind the thousand-year-old walls of the Kremlin hailed Putin as the savior of modern Russiawhile the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia implored the country to say two days of special prayers for may God “grant Vladimir Vladimirovich, health and longevity”. And Ramzan Kadyrov, the bloody Chechen leader, assured in his congratulations that “Putin changed Russia’s global position and forced the world to take into account the position of our great State”.

In other circumstantial speeches, his acolytes said that Putin had put an end to the chaos that gripped Russia after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 and that since then he leads a nation in constant progress. They made no mention of the most serious military crisis any Kremlin chief has faced since the 1979-89 Soviet-Afghan war. And opposition leaders such as the imprisoned Alexei Navalny used the occasion to affirm through social networks that “Putin led Russia down a dead-end road to ruin, building a fragile system of incompetent sycophants that will eventually collapse and bring chaos.”

Bodies of Russian soldiers abandoned there by their superiors fleeing from the city of Lyman, recaptured by Ukrainian forces. (AP/Evgeny Maloletka)

Kremlinologists said on Friday that in Moscow’s grim corridors of power The smell of chaos caused by the military debacle in Ukraine has been felt for a few days. Also, they say, it smells of blood, something that those who aspire to power manage to distinguish perfectly. Mass direct criticism of Putin is not heard. In general they say that “the ideas are good, they are poorly executed”. Although there are hawks like the defense and foreign policy analyst Maxim Yusin, from the NTV channel -directed by the Kremlin propagandist, Andréi Norkin-, who directly criticized Putin saying that “has included territories in the Russian Federation that it does not control. I don’t remember such a precedent in world history.” This is an exception indicating that the poison darts against Putin will come first from the hardest wing, the fascist nationalists.

In public, the accusations of the operators they focus on Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Generals Alexander Lapin, responsible for the fall of the city of Lyman, and Valeri Gerasimov . All of them are pointed out as being responsible for the war disasters of recent weeks by the so-called “milbloggers”, a group of Kremlin propagandists made up of correspondents from addicted media, former soldiers, former security agents and mercenaries of the Wagner group, who replaced professional journalists and who are reporting the war to their liking. Most of them ask Putin to behead the entire generalship that comes from the Cold War and surround himself with the youngest officers. Some warn that among those former military there are traitors who could organize a coup against you.

“Putin is a very destructive personality, he will pit the different factions against each other and see what the best outcome is,” a former Defense Ministry official told The Guardian’s Moscow correspondent. “He doesn’t know how to fix relationships, so in the end, someone will be the victim. Putin only wants to see what is best for him and for the war in Ukraine, act accordingly and step on the heads that are necessary”.

Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, known as “Putin’s chef,” is the head of the so-called Wagner Group of mercenaries. (Sergei Ilnitsky/AP)

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the so-called “chef of the Kremlin” and creator of the Wagner mercenary group that does the dirtiest jobs for Putin, is the main leader of one of those factions. After staying in the shadows for years, came out to criticize the military leadership with unusual harshness. Marat Gabidullin, a former Wagner commander, told the Washington Post that he was “not surprised to see Prigozhin rear his head” at this point. “In the current wave of patriotism, he wants to position himself as a fierce defender of the motherland who created a professional military organization. He wants to prove that he can fight better than the regular army. We have always had tensions with the Ministry of Defense, and now they are going to deepen”. Prigozhin wants to collect some bills from old debts to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. It is an old dispute that dates back to the founding of the Wagner group in 2014, after the annexation of Crimea, and was exacerbated when Shoigu recently fired Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakovan official who had helped Prigozhin secure lucrative army supply contracts.

Along the way, Prigozhin found an unlikely ally, Chechen leader Kadyrov, known for his brutality leading pro-Russian troops into his former republic’s civil war. He also has a mini-army of Chechens in Ukraine, veterans of various conflicts, who answer to him with total fidelity, and he also competes with the generals of the Russian regular army. “The shame is not that Lapin (the general) is incompetent,” Kadyrov wrote on Telegram. “It is that he is being protected from above by the direction of the General Staff. If it were up to me, I would reduce him to a private, take away his medals and send him to the front with a rifle to cleanse his shame with blood.

“Precious, Ramzan, keep it up,” Prigozhin clinched on the same social network. “These assholes should be sent to the front barefoot with machine guns.”

Chechen Republic leader Ramzan Kadyrov during the Victory Day military parade in Grozny, marking the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II. REUTERS/Chingis Kondarov)

“We have not seen such an open and public battle between elites for Putin’s attention before,” Dmitry Oreshkin, a veteran Russian political scientist, told the Guardian. “These types of public disputes are new, important and also unprecedented. And what is more interesting is that they open the door for criticism and confrontation for power with Putin himself”.

The two men are not the only ones leading an avalanche against the Russian military. TV propagandists such as Margarita Simonyan and Vladimir Soloviev have openly criticized the conscription into compulsory military service of 300,000 Russians in recent weeks and the fact that hundreds of thousands have fled abroad to avoid going to war. They accuse the military of fomenting instability in the country by trying to recruit unfit Russians for service and “causing unnecessary chaos.”

These people respond in a certain way to the other strong man in the Kremlin who is Nikolai Patrushev, the current head of the Russian Security Council and former FSB spy chief. They have known Putin since the time when they were both agents of the former KGB. He is ultra-religious, he put money from his pocket to renovate the old Sophia Church in Moscow, which is located next to the Lybyanka, the central headquarters of the intelligence services in the Russian capital. For years he was a key adviser to the new presidential administration, to the point that rumors began to spread that Putin was grooming Patrushev to succeed him as head of the country. The rumors grew in 2008, the moment in which Putin, according to the Russian Constitution at that time, had to leave the presidency. At the last moment, the chosen one was the until then prime minister, Dimitri Medvédev.

Nikolai Patrushev, current director of the Kremlin Security Council and former head of Russian spies, very close to Putin. (Reuters)

Patrushev maintains his highly oiled contacts with the FSB intelligence apparatus, which would be essential to any movement within the Kremlin. Those who claim to know the inside of him assure that 70% of the officers of that organization never agreed with invading Ukraine and that they assure that “the war is already lost”.

And the general consensus is that, if that defeat announced by the spies occurs, Putin could still pull the strings to stay in power. But if the war drags on for too long and the Russian leader’s hitherto friendly oligarchs suffer more than they should from Western economic sanctions, they could use some of their windfall profits from the old days to find someone to guarantee more stability for their businesses. They have several willing.

