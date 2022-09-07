Putin wants to impose referendums on annexation to Russia on November 4 in the occupied Ukrainian territories

A Russian flag flies above a monument in the village of Chornobaivka, in the Russian-controlled Kherson region, on July 26, 2022. (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party proposed on Wednesday to hold referendums on annexation to Russia in the occupied Ukrainian territories on November 4. by the Moscow forces.

“Donetsk, Lugansk and other Russian cities will finally be able to return to their home port. And the Russian world, currently divided by formal borders, will regain its integrity.”said the general secretary of the party, Andrei Turchakquoted by the party.

The person in charge proposed date to organize them on November 4, when Russia celebrates the Day of National Unity, which commemorates the popular revolt of the 17th century that resulted in the expulsion of the Polish occupation forces from Moscow.

Turchak alluded to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine (in the east), whose independence was recognized by the Russian government before starting its offensive on February 24, and to the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, largely occupied by the Russian army.

The office building of the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, which was damaged by recent shelling in the course of the Ukraine-Russia conflict in Donetsk, Ukraine. (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

“Let’s get ready for that date”reacted a person in charge of the authorities placed by Moscow in Kherson, Kirill SetremooussovRussian agencies reported.

Russian troops occupy pieces of territory especially in southern Ukraine, including the city of Jershon, which before the intervention had 280,000 inhabitants.

Since 2014, pro-Russian separatists control most of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In March of that year, Russia has already organized a referendum in CrimeaUkrainian peninsula that was annexed after that vote, preceded by an intervention by the Russian special forces.

in the last few monthsthe Russian occupation authorities in Ukraine have repeatedly mentioned the idea of ​​a referendum on annexation to Russiabut the administration of Kherson said on Monday that the possibility of holding such a vote was uncertain, because of the counteroffensive that the Ukrainian forces are carrying out in that region.

Russia distributed Russian passports among the inhabitants of some occupied territories in Ukrainesomething he had also done in recent years in the separatist-controlled eastern territories.

