Putin was confronted by a member of his inner circle about how he manages the invasion of Ukraine

A member of the inner circle of Vladimir Putin has expressed disagreement directly with the Russian president in recent weeks over his handling of the war in Ukraineaccording to information obtained by US intelligence.

The criticism is the clearest indication of the turmoil within the Russian leadership over the management of a war which has been disastrous for Moscowforcing to Putin ordering the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of troops last month in a desperate attempt to reverse recent battlefield losses.

The information was deemed important enough to be included in the President’s daily briefing Biden and shared with other US officials, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence.

The dissatisfaction expressed by the member of the inner circle of Putin referred to what the official considered a mismanagement of the war effort and to the mistakes made by the executors of the military campaign, according to one of the people.

The identity of the informant could not be confirmed, although the name has been included in the intelligence reports of States Joined.

Russian head of state Vladimir Putin with his questioned Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on August 15 (Reuters)

The new information, along with comments from Russian officials, underscores the divisions within the Putin leadershipwhere officials have long resisted delivering bad news to an autocratic Russian leader who is considered more isolated than at any other time in his 22 years in office.

A spokesman for National Security Council He declined to comment on the information.

The number of people who Putin count as close or trusted aides and advisers is small and consists mainly of colleagues from his days of service as an officer of the KBG and of those he met when he was deputy to the mayor of San petersburg In the 1990s, after the collapse of the union soviet.

The mobilization has caused discomfort internalhas made hundreds of thousands of Russian men of fighting age flee the country and it has been beset by bureaucratic incompetence, as people who are supposed to be excluded from the service have been called up.

As the war enters its eighth monthand Russian victory remains elusive and ill-defined, the unquestioning loyalty it has enjoyed Putin may be declining, intelligence officials said, but warned that there was no indication that the Russian leader was about to be pushed aside.

“Since the beginning of the occupation, we have witnessed the growing alarm of various members of Putin’s inner circlea Western intelligence official said. “Our assessments suggest that they are particularly exercised by recent Russian losses, misdirection, and extensive deficiencies military”.

A second senior Western official said that internal tensions are “consistent with the way the campaign has gone for the Russians, and the atmosphere in the Kremlin. There are a lot of people who are convinced that this is not going well or is not the right course of action.”

The spokesman for Kremlin, Dmitry Peskovacknowledged that there have been disagreements and debates among Russian leaders when Putin it has faced crucial decisions such as mobilization.

“There are disagreements about those moments. Some think we should act differently,” he said. Peskov a The Washington Post. “But this is all part of the normal work process.”

Asked about disagreements within the inner circle of Putin, Peskov said: “There are work discussions: about the economy, about the conduct of the military operation. There are discussions about the educational system. This is part of the normal work process, and is not a sign of any division”

But Peskov said that information from the US intelligence services about an individual from the inner circle of Putin directly challenging the Russian leader were “absolutely false”.

Ukrainian soldiers load a destroyed Russian tank onto a truck, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in the city of Izium (Reuters)

Las Ukrainian forces, armed with American and European weaponsThey have recaptured thousands of square kilometers of territory in recent weeks from a Russian army reeling from a shortage of personnel.

The losses have caused the Kremlin rush to organize referendums and announce the formal annexation of the occupied territories, widely condemned as illegal, while it has begun recruiting hundreds of thousands of military reservists, despite the risk of opposition and internal protests.

Putin has also threatened to take extreme measures to protect Russian territoryincluding the use of nuclear weapons, in the hope that the threat will cause supporters of Ukraine think twice how far should be allowed to advance Kiev.

The situation has provoked public criticism of the minister of Defending and to the main generals of Putinin a rare manifestation of discontent.

Ramzan Kadyrovhead of the Russian Republic of Chechnyawhich has sent Chechen militias to fight against Ukraine, lashed out at a high-ranking general in recent days and said he should be demoted to a private. After these comments, Kadyrov announced that Putin he had promoted the Chechen to the rank of colonel general.

Yevgeny Prigozhinan old ally of Putin whose mercenaries of Wagner have also been fighting for Moscow in Ukraineagreed with Kadyrovdescribing Russian military leaders as “pieces of garbage” in a statement.

An official installed in Moscow in the busy Kherson described a withdrawal in recent days by Russian forces northeast of the city as a “regrouping” and stated that the region was “blocked”, but also called the top Russian military leaders traitors and incompetent.

“In fact, many say that if they were the defense minister, who brought things to this state of affairs, they would shoot themselves, if they were real officers”, he said on Thursday Kirill Stremousovdeputy head of administration Jerson installed in Russiain a video on Telegram.

The problems of Putin on the battlefield they are aggravated by disorderly mobilization at home.

“It seems to me that your position is fragile”, a Russian official said about Putin in an interview the day the mobilization was announced.

“In all these months we have heard that half the world is on our side. But neither Modi nor Xi support him now”, said the Russian official, referring to the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modiand the Chinese leader, Xi Jinpingwho were seen to distance themselves from the war effort of Putin during a summit held last month in Samarkand (Uzbekistan).

In another conversation this week, the official said he had not heard of any direct challenges to Putin from within the inner circle. But “there are protests” by the heads of parliamentary committees about the way the president and the military are conducting the war – “about why the army is not being adequately supplied, about why the campaign is not going as it should”, said the official.

senior security officials in Europa They said that they were not aware that anyone had dared to challenge Putin directly on the course of events in Ukraine and added that they had not seen the intelligence reports of USA about the criticism directed at Putin.

Still, some of those officials said cracks were becoming more apparent at multiple layers of the Russian system, citing bouts of criticism and accusations in the Russian military, security services and regional governments that now force men of military age to serve.

A top European security official described the growing “criticism of Putin, behind his back”, even from the ranks of the Kremlin. “They think he’s stubborn”, said the official, and “obsessed with Ukraine”, an “obsession they don’t necessarily share”.

A second security officer in Europa said: “There are scapegoats. He points his finger. all this is happening”.

Two Russian business executives who maintain contacts with political officials echoed those sentiments and they said the next few weeks could be crucial in determining Putin’s future and the decisions he makes on the war.

If the Russian military does not curb its losses, internecine fights will break outsaid one of these people, a member of the Russian business elite. “This is a breaking point”.

A Ukrainian military man looks at the body of a Russian soldier near the city of Izium, recently liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Reuters)

The mobilization of forces has proved largely unpopular in Russia and it may be a sign that Putin he feels pressured to take desperate measures.

For months Putin he had resisted calling up additional forces, even as battlefield losses suggested that he had not fielded enough forces early in the war. Already in the spring of this year, when the plan of Putin for a rapid invasion and occupation of Ukraine had clearly vanished, the intelligence analysts of States Joined assessed that it would have to announce a broad mobilization – amounting to hundreds of thousands of additional troops – if it hoped to achieve its objectives, which at the time Putin he believed he still could, according to a senior US official familiar with the matter.

The decision of Putin calling in what Russian officials say will be an additional 300,000 troops is among the most destabilizing and politically risky moves of his career and “can lead to regime instability”, said a third European security official.

Others, however, said that despite the mass exodus of men of military age from Russia, Putin he has crossed a major threshold without triggering any significant internal challenge to his government. Even regional officials angry at the mobilization are overwhelmingly complying, supplying tens of thousands of recruits.

“Everyone is determined to look for signs that Russia is folding, and yes internal tensions are seen”, said a senior Baltic official. “But Russia is now on a war footing and moving on. We haven’t seen anything to suggest otherwise.”.

