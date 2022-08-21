Putin’s “brain” was saved by a last-minute decision: he was going to travel in the same car in which his daughter died

Alexander Dugin, a political scientist close to Vladimir Putin (via Reuters)

Alexander Dugin, the Russian nationalist ideologue who is often called “Putin’s brain”, was saved from death by a last minute decisionsince he was going to travel in the car in which a bomb exploded, an attack that caused the death of his daughter on the outskirts of Moscow.

The explosion occurred while Daria Dugina He was returning from a cultural festival he had attended with his father.

“The two were expected to return together, but later decided to go in different cars.“, he pointed The Guardian. For its part, the BBC indicated that it was a decisionlast minute” to travel separately, a report that was also published by Russian media.

Fatal car explosion of Darya Dugina in Russia

In that country, it was reported that the SUV truck belongs to Dugin, but in the end it was Dugina who drove it until it exploded near the town of Bolshie Viaziomy, about 40 kilometers from Moscow. In turn, analysts said the violent incident, unusual for Moscow, is likely to aggravate animosity between Russia and Ukraine.

“Daria was driving another car, but she took hers (her father’s), while Alexander went another way. He came back, he was at the scene of the tragedy. From what I understand, Alexander or probably they together were the target,” Andrey Krasnov, Dugina’s friend and leader of the Russky Gorizont (Russian Horizon) social movement, told the Tass agency.

The detonation was due to an explosive device placed in the vehicle, and everything indicates that “the crime was planned and commissioned”, the researchers noted.

Dugin’s exact ties to President Vladimir Putin are unclear, but the Kremlin frequently echoes the rhetoric in his writings and appearances on Russian state television. The political theorist helped popularize the concept of “Novorossiya” (New Russia) which Moscow used to justify the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and its support for separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Dugin is a prominent proponent of the concept of the “Russian world” and a vehemently supportive of sending Russian troops to Ukraine. He expressed similar views as his father and appeared as a commentator on the nationalist Tsargrad television channel. “Dasha, like her father, has always been at the forefront of the confrontation with the West”, said the chain Tsargrad on Sunday, using the familiar form of her name.

Daria Dugina, frequent Russian TV analyst (via Reuters)

The United States sanctioned her in March for her work as editor-in-chief of United World International (UWI), a website the United States described as a disinformation site. The sanctions announcement cited a UWI article from this year that claimed Ukraine would “perish” if admitted to NATO.

Dugina’s father promotes Russia as a country of piety, traditional values, and authoritarian leadership, and disdains Western liberal values. In recent years Ukraine has banned several of his books, in particular “Ukraine. my war Geopolitical Diary” and “Eurasian Revenge of Russia”.

No one was immediately identified as a suspect in the blast, but Denis Pushilin, president of the separatist Donetsk People’s Republic, which is a focus of Russia’s fighting in Ukraine, blamed “Ukrainian regime terrorists, who are trying to kill Alexander Dugin”.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, denied Ukraine’s involvement, saying on national television: “We are not a criminal state, unlike Russia, and we are definitely not a terrorist state.”.

Instead, he stated that Russia has begun to “disintegrate internally” and that various political groups are starting to clash in a fight for the power.

Analyst Sergei Markov, a former adviser to Putin, told the Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti what Alexander Dugin, not his daughter, was probably the intended target. “It is completely obvious that the most likely suspects are the Ukrainian military intelligence and the Security Service of Ukraine,” she added.

Likewise, the spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, María Zajárova, wrote on Telegram that “if the Ukrainian trail is confirmed (…) and that must be verified by the competent authorities, we will be talking about state terrorism by the kyiv regime. ”.

(With information from AP and AFP)

