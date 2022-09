Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, United States, September 24, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

During his speech he did not speak of the mass graves found in Bucha and Kharkiv, nor of the horror in Mariupol, but instead denounced an alleged “Russophobia” orchestrated by the US.

“Official Russophobia in the West is unprecedented, its scope is grotesque,” ​​said Lavrov, who accused the United States of taking itself “for a godsend on Earth.”

