Puzzles and platforms in a song to nature: this is how this video game made in Spain is presented

One Last Breath is coming to PC and consoles, and promises to take us on a journey through a withered world this year.

The problem is becoming more and more noticeable, so it is not surprising that video game developers have begun to transmit messages in favor of environmentalism and preservation of the nature. This kind of action has given us proposals like Endling – Extinction is Forever, which has already made us suffer with trailers and a rather harsh proposal. Beyond this, Spanish studios also want to raise awareness among players through their works, which leaves us with the new trailer for One Last Breath.

The Navarrese team Moonatic Studios It invites us to control Gaia, the last breath of Mother Nature in her attempt to save humanity from extinction. the world is practically witheredwhich makes it difficult for people to survive and, as if that were not enough, it also causes the appearance of unspeakable beasts. These beings will chase Gaia through a 2.5D adventure characterized by a lifeless atmosphere.

The Moonatic Studios title does not yet have a release date, but we already know that it will arrive in PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series y Nintendo Switch from the hand of Catness, known for developing other installments such as the horizontal scrolling shooter HIVE. In this way, its authors invite us to follow their social networks to find out about all the news related to One Last Breath.

While we wait to meet more information about Moonatic Studios’ proposal, we can help its creators by adding One Last Breath to our Steam wishlist. Because, as happens in other areas of nature, a small action can be accompanied by great opportunities for a development team.

