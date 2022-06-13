Puzzles and platforms with an incredible dark aesthetic: Ugly makes us fall in love in its new trailer

Team Ugly and Graffiti Games have confirmed the game will launch on PC at Guerrilla Collective 2022.

Ugly had already stood out in Spain at the PlayStation Awards, where he managed to win the award for Best Game of the Year, and don’t let his name fool you, if something has become clear to us with the new trailer for Guerrilla Collective 2022is that the artistic section achieved by the Catalan studio Team Ugly it is a real beauty.

The study describes Ugly as a dark and twisted fairy tale where nothing is what it seems. We will have to advance through the mind of a tormented nobleman, exploring “the desolate corners” of his psyche, facing challenging puzzles and defeating imposing bosses in what they have defined as a reflective puzzle game.

The game develops its action on a mirror mechanics where we can exchange our protagonist for his gloomy reflection. This will allow us solve puzzles and explore the evil world that surrounds us, full of secrets and mired in tragedy: logic and skill will go hand in hand in “this journey of self reflection“.

Team Ugly has dated its arrival on Steam at 2023and the title description, the studio promises a “deeply moving narrative” that we’ll have to discover while “we disentangle the cobwebs that obscure the past” from our protagonist: “The mirror reveals everything… but be careful. Sometimes the truth is ugly.”

