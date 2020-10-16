PVC Aadhar Card: Now send OTP to any mobile and order PVC Aadhar card, know what will be its specialty

new Delhi: Aadhaar card has become the most important document in today’s time. In such a situation, the information related to the updates related to the day basis is shared by UIDAI. Now the Aadhar card is going to change again. UIDAI is extracting the base as povinyl chloride (PVC). Also, now you can get OTP related to Aadhaar at any phone number. Also Read – Aadhaar PVC Card: Now Aadhar Card will be seen in the new collection, you will be able to keep it in the wallet easily – this is the easy way to get it

If we talk about PVC, then it is being told that this card will look exactly like an ATM card. This will make it easier to carry. The printing quality and lamination quality of this card is much better. Carrying this card easily can be preserved for years. This card will also have QR CODE so that you can confirm the genuineness of the card.

The PVC card will be quite easy to use, and even when soaked in water, this card will not be wet nor will it deteriorate. Based on the information so far, there is no possibility of any damage to the card. In this regard, UIDAI tweeted and informed the people. UIDAI tweeted and wrote- Your Aadhaar will now come in such a shape that you can easily keep it in your pocket. Also, this security voice is absolutely safe.

UIDAI wrote in another tweet – Aadhaar in your pocket. Now you can call the OTP of your Aadhaar card on any mobile number. At the same time, a member of the family can get the PVC card for the whole family members online. To order a PVC card online, follow this link- https://residentpvc.uidai.gov.in and order it immediately.