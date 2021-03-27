Pyo Ye Jin Talks About Working With Lee Je Hoon For “Taxi Driver” + Why She’s Excited About The Drama

Pyo Ye Jin has shared her ideas on becoming a member of the solid of SBS’s upcoming drama “Taxi Driver”!

Based mostly on a well-liked webtoon of the identical identify, “Taxi Driver” tells the story of a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who’re unable to get justice by the legislation. Lee Je Hoon will star as Kim Do Gi, a former particular forces officer who works as a driver for the service, whereas Esom will star as passionate prosecutor Kang Ha Na, who begins to develop suspicious of each Kim Do Gi and the weird taxi service.

Pyo Ye Jin can be enjoying the function of Ahn Go Eun, a troublesome and proficient hacker who works for Rainbow Taxi alongside Kim Do Gi. Capable of hack into virtually any digital machine, Ahn Go Eun typically serves as Kim Do Gi’s eyes and ears throughout his thrilling missions of revenge.

As “Taxi Driver” will mark Pyo Ye Jin’s first drama since “VIP” in 2019, the actress remarked, “I’m extraordinarily excited to be returning [to TV] for the primary time in lengthy whereas by such an excellent drama, and I’m actually wanting ahead to it. Above all else, I’m particularly having fun with filming every episode [of ‘Taxi Driver’] as a result of the style and character are so new for me and completely different from what I’ve skilled previously, and it feels enjoyable and new.”

“The ambiance on set is de facto nice,” she went on. “It’s a set that’s overflowing with thoughtfulness and consideration, and it makes me really feel grateful.”

Describing what she discovered interesting about her character, Pyo Ye Jin commented, “Though Go Eun is the youngest [team member] within the drama, she has a assured charisma that permits her to take management of the opposite characters round her. I discovered Go Eun’s distinctive, no-nonsense character actually charming.”

When requested to fee the extent of similarity between Ahn Go Eun and her real-life character, she replied, “I believe out of all of the characters I’ve performed up till now, Go Eun is the one who resembles me most. We’re most comparable in the best way we’re each easygoing and filled with spirit.”

“As for a way we’re completely different, I’m tech-illiterate,” she added with fun. “To be sincere, as a result of I’m not excellent with know-how, I’m amazed by the brand new devices I encounter with each new shoot. At first, I didn’t even know easy methods to use walkie-talkies, nevertheless it was enjoyable studying to make use of them. No matter character I play, I carry out and use points of my real-life self in my appearing, so I’m attempting to develop into an actress that has extra weapons in her arsenal to work with.”

Explaining how she had ready for the function, Pyo Ye Jin recalled, “To be able to correctly convey Go Eun’s character by her look, I attempted taking up a boyish haircut. I’m additionally consistently fascinated with easy methods to carry out Go Eun’s chemistry with the Rainbow Taxi group members, in addition to her background story.”

“The director helped me analyze the character of Go Eun, and he steered that I incorporate a whole lot of my cheerful and easygoing real-life character into my portrayal,” she continued. “So I’m working laborious to do this throughout filming.”

Pyo Ye Jin additionally talked about her chemistry with Lee Je Hoon, whose character Kim Do Gi is the one one who can handle to make the aloof Ahn Go Eun crack a smile.

“Within the drama, Go Eun and Do Gi really feel like they’re just like each other, and I believe there can be a particular chemistry that arises from this place to begin,” she mentioned.

As for her real-life chemistry together with her co-star, she shared, “Even on the filming set, Lee Je Hoon helps me out quite a bit, so I’ve been asking him a whole lot of questions, and I really feel very snug throughout filming.”

Lastly, Pyo Ye Jin remarked, “I believe that in case you watch the drama, you’ll find yourself rooting for the Rainbow Taxi group. I believe viewers will be capable to expertise a form of catharsis from watching the tales of the Rainbow Taxi group going up in opposition to villains and getting their candy revenge. There are lots of completely different enjoyable tales throughout the drama, so I hope you’ll tune in. Please sit up for the drama.”

“Taxi Driver” will premiere on April 9, taking on the time slot presently occupied by “The Penthouse 2.”

Within the meantime, watch Pyo Ye Jin in “VIP” with subtitles under!

