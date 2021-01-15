Pyramide’s ‘Les Parfums’ With Emmanuelle Devos Finds U.S. Distribution

“Les Parfums,” a romantic comedy-drama starring Emmanuelle Devos (“Learn My Lips”) and Grégory Montel (“Name My Agent!”), has been acquired by Distrib Movies for U.S. distribution. International rights for the movie are dealt with by Pyramide Movies Worldwide.

The movie, directed by Gregory Magne, tells the story of Anne Walberg, a star on this planet of perfume, whose skilled success has turned her right into a quick-tempered diva. Guillaume, her new chauffeur who’s freshly divorced, is the one one who is unafraid of her.

“It’s a really elegant, tender and bittersweet movie with two actors who appear very impressed by their respective position,” stated François Scippa Kohn, founding father of New York-based Distrib Movies. The manager stated he was planning to launch the film in digital cinemas throughout the first quarter of this yr since film theaters are closed and there may be “no actual perspective about their reopening.”

“Les Parfums” additionally stars Gustave Kervern, Zelie Rixhon and Patrick Ballester. The film was produced by Frédéric Jouve and Marie Lecoq at Les Movies Velvet.

Distrib Movies has made a number of acquisitions because the begin of the pandemic, together with Anne Fontaine’s “Night time Shift” and Jezabel Marques’s “Sol” from Studiocanal; Le Pacte’s “Residents of the World” by Gianni De Gregorio, which has been taking part in in digital since November; and Wild Bunch’s “The Salt of Tears” by Philippe Garrel, which can come out Jan. 22 throughout greater than 50 digital screens.