Python is consolidated as the favorite programming language according to TIOBE, but C, thanks to its performance, follows closely

The authors of the TIOBE index have titled their latest report with this phrase: “Python is through the roof”. this programming language that is consolidating has risen by almost 4 points in the last month and its global market share stands at 15.42%.

“It’s hard to find a field of programming where Python isn’t widely used today,” say the creators of this report. The only one The exception is embedded (security-critical) systems, since Python it is too slow for this sector.

The programmer career in 2017 and in the future (with Javier Santana)

Performance is its weak point





The high-performance languages ​​C and C++ are also gaining popularity in recent years, precisely because Python shows very slow for certain activities. Still, while in August 2021 it was C the most popular programming language, Python now wins by a bit. The quota of C market is 14.59% right now.

It must be remembered that recently some engineers from Google introduced an alternative to C++, which wants to supplant Rust and we will have to see how it progresses as it develops. It is called Carbon and has entered the TIOBE index at position 192.

To close the Top 5 we have Java, C++ and C#. They have all experienced growth. We found that JavaScript, very popular for years, is losing traction, as is PHP. Rust, a language that is increasingly spokenis nearing the top 20, Kotlin is back in the top 30.

In November 2020 Python overtook Java as most popular programming language for the first time in 20 years of the TIOBE index. In fact, 2020 was the year of Python. He also managed to unseat C with whom he competed for several months in 2021.

Why it is useful to know the TIOBE

The TIOBE Programmer Community Index is an indicator of the popularity of programming languages. The index is updated once a month. the rankings are based on the number of specialized engineers around the worldin courses and third-party providers.

To calculate rankings are used by popular search engines such as Google, Bing, Yahoo!, Wikipedia, Amazon, YouTube and Baidu.

It is important to note that the TIOBE index does not refer to the best programming language nor to the language in which the most lines of code have been written.