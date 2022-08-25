Python still reigns supreme as a programming language, with C close behind. And SQL is becoming more and more useful to find work

IEEE Spectrum just released its ninth annual report on the top programming languages ​​of the year. There are several very interesting conclusions.

On the one hand, while Python remains the most popular (as it has been for several years, as in the reports of 2019, 2020 and also in the past 2021), but C follows closely behind (96 .8 points, compared to 100 for Python).





After C we find two of the great languages ​​similar to C, such as C++ and C#. On the other hand, Java is also still popular, as is Javascript. The latter is being driven by the increasing complexity of websites and browser tools (although IEEE Spectrum points out that in some quarters, static sites built with just plain HTML and CSS are all the rage right now).

SQL is booming





One of the big news is the growing popularity of SQL. In fact, it ranks #1 in the job rankings, which takes into account only metrics from the IEEE job site, CareerBuilder, and fuentes como GitHub, Google, Stack Overflow, Twitter e IEEE Xplore.

They explain in the report that “after reviewing literally hundreds and hundreds of job postings during the making of these rankings, the strength of SQL is not that many employers are looking only for SQL programmers” but that many companies are looking for someone who knows a certain “plus SQL” programming language.

In other words, this is presented as important to gain access to new jobs. This is probably because many current applications involve a front-end or middleware layer that communicates with a back-end database, often over a network to remove local resource constraints.

“So it may not be the most glamorous language or the one that is going to be used to implement the next Great Algorithm, but having some experience with SQL is a valuable arrow to have.”

After SQL, in the labor field, the most demanded are Java, Python, JavaScript, C#, C C++ and HTMLas you can see in the graph above.

SQL did not usually lead this ranking. But now, the more and more frequent use of databases have made this programming language popular. SQL has become the main query language to access and manage stored data in databases, to represent data as a table with rows and columns. Databases are the foundation of many business applications.