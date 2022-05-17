Python will soon be much faster: the goal is to get closer to the performance of C, although its creator does not see it possible to match it

With Python 3.11, currently in the first beta phase of its preview release (version 3.11.0b1) ahead of its stable release later this year, the programming language seeks to be faster than it is now.





Core Python (CPython) developer Mark Shannon shared details about the project to make Python faster, during the latest PyCon 2022 conference. The developers also showed progress on the goal of running Python code in the browser.

Last year, Microsoft funded a project for the Python Software Foundation (PSF), led by Python creator Guido van Rossum and Shannon, to make Python be twice as fast as the current stable 3.10 series. The goal is to bring Python closer to C performance.

The programmer career in 2017 and in the future (with Javier Santana)

Performance has not been a priority so far





Performance so far does not seem to have been a priority for Python as its adoption has been driven by machine learning and data science.

The Faster CPython project provided some updates on the performance of CPython 3.11 over the past year. Before PyCon 2022, the project published results: showing that 3.11 was overall 1.25 times faster than 3.10.

Shannon has said that “Python is widely recognized as slow. While Python will never match the performance of low-level languages ​​like C, Fortran, or even Java, we’d like it to be competitive with fast implementations of scripting languages, like V8 for Javascript or luajit.” for lua”.

“Specifically, we want to achieve these performance goals with CPython to benefit all Python users, including those who can’t use PyPy or other alternative virtual machines.”