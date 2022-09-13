PyTorch becomes part of the Linux Foundation: the framework created by Meta for the development of AI changes hands

The Linux Foundation welcomes one of the most useful tools in the field of artificial intelligence and neural networks. PyTorch is an open-source framework based on Python and originally developed by Facebook AI Research (now Meta AI). Now the company has made the transition of this tool so that the Linux Foundation is in charge of itbeing very good news for the open-source community.

The news has been given by Mark Zuckerberg himself through a post on Facebook, although the company has also published an entry on its official blog. From this moment, the tool will remain under the umbrella of the Linux Foundationcontinuing with the development of this very popular tool focused on the creation of neural networks and deep learning.

The tool will now become part of the Linux Foundation

As Zuckerberg himself comments, PyTorch has become one of the leading artificial intelligence platforms, with more than 150,000 projects created from it on GitHub. The transition of this tool to the Linux Foundation will give rise to what they call the ‘PyTorch Foundation’, which will help accelerate artificial intelligence research within that organization.

The objective of this step is to democratize access to tools for the development of artificial intelligence and thus promote technology in this sector. According to Zuckerberg, the board of said foundation will be made up of several members representing companies such as AMD, Amazon, Google, Microsoft and NVIDIA.

According to Meta, PyTorch will continue to be used primarily for the research and production of resources focused on artificial intelligence, and that such a transition will not mean a change in its main code or project.

Although the tool has changed hands, from Meta they assure that will continue to invest in PyTorch as the main framework to continue his research in AI and applications for the company.