QAnon Supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene Wins House Seat in Georgia

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican who has voiced assist for a spread of conspiracy theories together with the weird pro-Trump QAnon motion, received the race for Georgia’s 14th congressional district.

Greene, who beforehand ran a CrossFit gymnasium and co-owned a development enterprise began by her father earlier than deciding to run for Congress, as soon as referred to as QAnon “a once-in-a-lifetime alternative to take this world cabal of Devil-worshiping pedophiles out,” per the New York Instances.

Greene’s victory over Democratic candidate Kevin Van Ausdal was projected by the AP. On Sept. 11, Van Ausdal introduced that he was bowing out of the race for unspecified “household and private causes” and that “the subsequent steps in my life are taking me away from Georgia”; by that time, underneath state regulation, it was too late for Democrats to area a alternative candidate.

QAnon, which first emerged in 2017, is supposedly based mostly on postings from “Q,” whom followers consider is an nameless U.S. authorities insider serving to to reveal a secret youngster sex-trafficking cabal run by satanic pedophiles/cannibals who oppose President Trump.

Greene extra lately has tried to distance herself from QAnon, which the FBI has referred to as a home terror group. Fb, Twitter and YouTube have cracked down on QAnon-related content material and teams on their platforms, citing the potential for real-world violence.

In August, Greene mentioned in a Fox Information Channel interview that QAnon “wasn’t a part of my marketing campaign.”

“I used to be simply a kind of individuals, similar to hundreds of thousands of different People, that simply began taking a look at different data,” Greene mentioned in the Fox Information interview. “And so, yeah, there was a time there for some time that I had examine Q, posted about it, talked about it, which is a few of these movies you’ve seen come out. However as soon as I began discovering misinformation, I made a decision that I might select one other path.”

On Tuesday, after she was declared the winner on the Georgia House race, Greene tweeted, “So honored to serve! THANK YOU to the individuals of NW Georgia for selecting me to battle for them in Washington, DC!”

Apart from QAnon, Greene has additionally publicly unfold different conspiracy theories, together with alleging that Holocaust survivor George Soros collaborated with Nazis and saying that the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., was an “inside job” to “additional the agenda of the elites,” per CNN.

In September, Greene posted an image of herself on Fb holding a rifle subsequent to pictures of three Democratic representatives of coloration — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib — with a caption studying, “We’d like robust conservative Christians to go on the offense in opposition to these socialists who wish to rip our nation aside.” Fb eliminated Greene’s publish a day later, citing its coverage banning incitement to violence.