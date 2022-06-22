Qatar 2022 became the first World Cup to achieve international sustainability certification

Qatar celebrated obtaining ISO 20121 certification for the FIFA World Cup

There is less and less for the start of the FIFA World Cup that will be disputed from the November 21 al December 18 th in Qatara country in constant development that has most of the works completed and has received an important distinction five months before the start of the event: the Arab country celebrates obtaining the ISO 20121 certificationthe international standard that establishes the requirements to develop and implement a sustainable event.

The certification was awarded after a extensive audit process which started during the Arab Cup 2021which served as a pilot test before the international playoffs, since it was held exactly one year before what will be the First World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world.

“The sustainability was in the heart of Qatar 2022 from the beginning and this international recognition reflects our commitment to it. Among the many legacies of this tournament, sustainability is a fundamental element of our planning and preparation and I hope future tournament organizers consider us a template to organize a mega event”, commented Nasser Al KhaterCEO of the World Cup film.

In Qatar there will be accessibility services in stadiums for disabled fans

The company SGS was the one that carried out the extensive audit process. It is a leading company in testing, inspection and certification of large-scale sporting events according to the requirements of ISO 20121including Olympic Games y Paralympicsand the tennis tournament Roland Garrosamong others.

This firm has evaluated the sustainability the Qatar during the Arab Cup. They mainly inspected the accessibility infrastructure and services for disabled fans, which include innovative features like descriptive audio commentary; He too recycling wastethe acquisition of items necessary for the delivery of the tournament (uniforms made of recycled plastics, for example) and requested a Incident reporting and resolution during tournament timewith the government arrangements and the compilation of learned lessons.

The 974 Stadium, made of containers, is a symbol of Qatar as a sustainable event

“We are proud to become the first FIFA World Cup in history to obtain ISO 20121 certification. This shows that, according to the evaluation carried out by an accredited entity, world-class management practices are being implemented to offer an inclusive and ecological event. This certification is testimony to the sustainability efforts of everyone in our organization”, he valued Jose Retanamanager senior of sustainability of Supreme Committee for World Cup Organization.

