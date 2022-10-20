Qatar 2022: How many World Cups has Ecuador been to?

Gustavo Alfaro’s team will debut against the host country.

The Ecuadorian team was the great surprise of the Conmebol qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022, culminating in fourth position with 26 points. The team led by Gustavo Alfaro left a good impression in the qualifiers with a great group of players that the Argentine knew how to enhance to meet the goal of qualifying for the World Cup that will take place in Middle East between November and December.

After the failure with Gustavo Quinteros, that deprived the Ecuadorian team of participating in the World Cup Russia 2018the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) took a couple of stumbles to find the right coach to lead the renewal process in the Tri.

For this reason, he placed his trust in an old acquaintance, the man who 20 years ago led Ecuador to its first World Cup. Coach Hernan Dario Roll Gómez was made official as the new coach of the Ecuadorian team on August 1, 2018, however, unlike his first cycle, the former Independiente Medellín left through the back door a year later with a balance of four wins, four draws and five lost for a yield of 41.02%.

The Argentine Jorge Célico took the reins of Ecuador on an interim basis and then gave way, at the beginning of 2020, to the Dutch Jordi Cruyff, that due to the ravages generated by the covid-19 pandemic, he did not lead any game in the South American team.

Given the panorama of uncertainty that surrounded the Ecuadorian Football Federation, on August 26, 2020, he was appointed Gustavo Alfarowho had just managed Boca Juniors and accepted the offer to take charge of a team.

KOREA – JAPAN 2002

In Korea – Japan, Ecuador only beat Croatia AFP PHOTO GABRIEL BOUYS****

Under the technical direction of Roll Gómez, Ecuador managed to qualify for its first World Cup in all history, curiously, as in 2022, the orbital event was played on Asian soil, with headquarters in South Korea and Japan.

In the qualifying rounds, Ecuador made a historic campaign by qualifying in second position, behind Argentina, which for that World Cup was the favorite to lift the trophy, however, it was prematurely eliminated by not passing the group stage.

Ecuador not only won its first ticket to play in a World Cup, it also achieved a historic victory over Brazil at the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium in Quito, before 44,000 fans, scoring over 49 minutes of play. Agustin Delgado.

In the draw, the Ecuadorian team was placed in the Group G together with Mexico, Italy and Croatia. His debut was nothing more and nothing less than before The national team who easily beat Gomez’s team 2-0 with a brace from Christian Vieri in Sapporo.

After the bitter start against the Italians, Ecuador faced the selected team in Miyagi Aztecawith which he fell 2-1 in an even duel that the Mexicans managed to get ahead with goals from Jared Borgetti and Gerardo Torrado, while Agustín Delgado converted for the South Americans.

With little chance of qualifying for the round of 16, Ecuador came out for the honor against Croatia, who could not emulate what was done four years ago in France, when they took third place. before the Fiery, the Tricolor sealed his first victory in a World Cup after winning by the slightest difference thanks to a goal from former Independiente Santa Fe, Edison Mendez.

Despite the victory against the Croats in Yokohama, Ecuador closed in the last position of their group with 3 points with a worse goal difference than the Europeans, however, the streets of Quito were filled with fans due to the historic result.

GERMANY 2006

The Ecuadorian team fell in the round of 16 against England. Taken from @fifaworldcup_es

As in 2002, a Colombian strategist was in charge of taking Ecuador to a World Cup. This time the turn was for Luis Fernando Suarezwhich had already been on an interim basis at the time of Francisco On it Maturana in 1997 and after the departure of Hernán Darío Gómez received the trust of the FEF.

In the CONMEBOL qualifiers, Ecuador finished in third place with 28 points, only surpassed by Brazil and Argentina, which added 34 units each, for which the Yellow green He took first place on goal difference.

In Germany 2006, the Ecuadorian team joined Group A along with the host country, in addition to Costa Rica and Poland, whom he faced in his debut with a convincing 2-0 after the annotations of Agustín Javier Delgado and Carlos Tenorio. This game took place at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, the venue where FC Schalke 04 plays as home team.

In their second outing, Luis Fernando Suárez’s pupils had no problem beating Costa Rica in Hamburg, which at that time was led by the current coach of América de Cali, Alexandre Guimarães. Those in charge of scoring for Ecuador were: Carlos Tenorio, Agustín Delgado and Iván Kaviedes, who served to qualify for the round of 16.

On day three of the group stage, Ecuador and Germany met to define the first place in the Olympic stadium in Berlin. The Teutons they respected their locality with a 3-0 win with a brace from Miroslav Klose and another goal from Lukas Podolski.

In the round of 16, the Tri crossed paths with England that had David Beckham among its ranks, however, Ecuador faced him face to face and was about to surprise after 10 minutes of play after a shot by Carlos Tenorio that crashed horizontally. Finally, the British advanced to the quarterfinals after a goal from a free kick by Spice boy.

BRAZIL 2014

Ecuador did not pass the group stage in Brazil 2014 under the technical direction of Reinaldo Rueda

After his absence in South Africa 2010, again a Colombian coach qualified Ecuador for a World Cup. Under the orders of Reinaldo Rueda, the Tricolor A World Cup event that was based in Brazil in 2014 returned.

Ecuador was in fourth place in the South American qualifiers, below Argentina, Colombia and Chile with 25 points, which allowed it to go directly, unlike Uruguay, which had to play the playoffs by finishing in fifth position.

In Brazil 2014, the Ecuadorian team was part of the Group E together with France, Honduras and Switzerland. In their first outing, Reinaldo Rueda’s team stumbled against the swiss national team who won 2-1 despite starting behind with a goal from Ener Valencia, while Admir Mehmedi and Haris Seferović gave the first three points to the Europeans.

After the setback against Switzerland, Ecuador faced Honduras in Curitiba, which they defeated 2-1 in a complex match that was deciphered with a double by Ener Valencia. However, on the last date the Tri drew goalless at the Maracana against France, and was eliminated after finishing third in the group.

QATAR 2022

Unlike the three previous classifications, an Argentine will lead Ecuador in its fourth World Cup.

On November 20, the ball will roll in Qatar 2022, and Ecuador will face the organizing country in the opening match. Five days later they will have a tough test against the Netherlands and then clash on the 29th of the same month against Sadio Mané’s difficult Senegal.

