Qatar 2022: Luis Fernando Suárez, the Colombian coach who will be in the World Cup with Costa Rica

Luis Fernando Suárez qualified Costa Rica for Qatar 2022 after beating New Zealand in the playoffs.

Next November 20, with the World Cup Qatar 2022 The dream begins for Colombian coach Luis Fernando Suárez Guzmán, who will lead the Costa Rican national team. The coach arrived at the Central American team in June 2021 and in August of this year he extended his contract until 2026.

Regarding the selection tic, achieved its sixth qualification for a World Cup and third in a row and is part of Group E, made up of Germany, Japan and Spain; his debut in the World Cup will be on November 23 against the Spanish team at 5:00 p.m. (local time).

Suárez is a native of Medellín, and at 62 years of age his third World Cup date, this time, with the Central American squad. The paisa strategist enjoys great recognition both in Colombia and in the rest of the continent, as one of the most experienced coaches in the technical direction of clubs and national teams, and on this occasion, he will face one of his greatest challenges in Qatar.

Suárez finished his career as a professional soccer player very young, and after his retirement, at the age of 29, he began his project as a coach and worked as a technical assistant at Atlético Nacional. “Francisco Maturana told me that I was such a good person that he didn’t know how to kick me out, so he made me an assistant”expressed on one occasion.

The good management of the group and his leadership were the factors that helped him to take charge of the professional team between July and October 1989. In 1994 he directed Pereira and when On it Maturana took the Ecuador national team (1995), took him as an assistant to Millonarios too.

In 1997the Ecuadorian team sent an alternate team to the Copa América in Bolivia, and on this occasion Suárez was the coach, and managed to qualify for the Tri to the next phase of the championship.

For 1999, the helmsman from Antioquia achieved his first international recognition in France with the Colombia sub-20 team that was crowned champion of the Tournament Esperanzas de Toulon. Similarly, at the end of the same year he was appointed coach of Nacional property and kept the championship.

“They were two very tactical games. When the penalties came, America threw the first two. We already had the list and the fifth was Oswaldo Mackenzie. As the series suddenly ended before, Mackenzie asked to change with the fourth, who was Robinson Martínez. He had warmed up to celebrate a Christmas hat, but green. Mackenzie bounced it and the title goal was scored by Martínez…”, recalled Luis Fernando Suárez.

In his tour he directed teams such as: Deportivo Cali (2001) with 21 matches, Deportes Tolima (2002) with 18 games and Aucas from Ecuador (2003-2004) with 60 matches, in which he was in charge.

Given the poor performance of Ecuador in the Copa América in Peru 2004, a team that was led by Colombian coach Hernán Darío Roll Gómez, on July 1 of that same year, Luis Fernando Suárez took command of the Tricolor, and on his debut. on September 5, they lost 0-1 to Uruguay. However, in their first home game, they defeated Chile 2-0 at Quito’s Atahualpa Olympic Stadium.

In the final process towards the World Cup Germany 2006, The Ecuadorian team obtained 18 points, ratifying a performance of 54% and it was enough for those led by Suárez to seal their classification for the second time in their history to the orbital event. Above all for the fact of having reached the round of 16 of the aforementioned competition, the best record of the team in World Cups. In the end, they lost 1-0 to England.

At that time, Suárez acknowledged that, “Going to the World Cup is the best thing that has happened to me. I never thought of getting there. In everything I did I always wanted to be applied and that’s why I was able to achieve things. It was something incredible, I don’t know if I deserved it, there are people with more capacity than me”.

The strategist continued at the head of the Ecuadorian team towards the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, but lost three games in a row and in 2007 he retired from his position.

For 2008 he returned to Colombia, was in charge of Pereira, completing 29 games. A year later (2009) directed Atlético Nacional, he only accompanied him for 19 dates. In this same year he arrived at Juan Aurich in Peru, where he led the team for 45 games.

In 2011 was contacted by the Honduran national team to assume technical direction. With the team Catracho in the under-23 category, he qualified for the 2012 olympic games held in London.

Later, in his debut directing the Mayores de Fútbol team, in the qualifying round for Brazil 2014, he achieved a place in the World Cup, second in his career, as well as the second time for the Central American team.

The Paisa coach completed 74 games with Honduras and then, at the end of 2014, he left office.

In 2015 returned to Peru to direct University of Sports. In this same year he went to Mexico to Dorados de Sinaloa, in which he remained until 2016. The following year he returned to Colombia to lead La Equidad, then he went through Junior de Barranquilla (2019) and in 2021 led Atlético Bucaramanga.

Finally, in the middle of 2021 received the call of the Costa Rican national team and on his third opportunity as technical director he qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, sixth for the national team tic. In June of this year, when the playoffs were played, Costa Rica beat New Zealand 1-0 and was the last team to qualify for the competition.

Like Hernán Darío Gómez, Suárez is the Colombian coach with the greatest presence in World Cup events. He was with Ecuador, in Germany 2006; with Honduras, in Brazil 2014; and now, with Costa Rica, in Qatar 2022.

