Qatar 2022 Qualifying Results LIVE: Peru, Chile and Colombia go for the playoff classification

This Tuesday, March 29 of plays the last date of the stage of Qatar 2022 Qualifying and Peru will seek in the National Stadium of Lima to close this stage with a victory against Paraguay that will give half a ticket to the World Cup, while Chile and Colombia, who face Uruguay and Venezuela, respectively, expect the Inca team to fall to maintain the illusion and be one of them who will play the playoffs.

The last day starts at 6:30 pm (Peruvian time), Peru faces Paraguay at the Nacional, in a game that will feature a full house of fans who will cheer on their team from the opening whistle until the last minute.

The bicolor, with 21 points in the standingsIt depends on itself and the golden point that keeps it ahead is the one that it will have to take advantage of to carry out a match with a Guarani team, which despite being eliminated, arrived in Lima with the intention of ruining the party for the Peruvians in his own field.

A win assures ‘everyone’s team’ a chance of a play-off against the fifth-place Asian Confederation.

While, Colombia (20), who visits the eliminated Venezuela, and Chile (19), which receives the already qualified Uruguay, will be waiting for the result in Lima.

Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay have already secured their qualification for Qatar 2022 directly through South America.

Paraguay will have before Peru five out: striker Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United, ENG), midfielder Mathias Villasanti (Gremio, BRA), Blas Riveros (Brøndby IF, DEN) and his captain Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras, BRA), suspended, and attacker Robert Morales (Cerro Porteño) who suffered torn cruciate ligaments against Ecuador and will be out for several months.

WHAT MATCHES ARE PLAYED ON THE LAST DATE OF QUALIFICATIONS?

Date 18 is the last of these Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and will be played at the same time after a decision by Conmebol.

– Peru vs Paraguay: 6:30 pm (Peruvian time)

– Colombia vs Venezuela 6:30 p.m

– Chile vs Uruguay 6:30 p.m

– Argentina vs Ecuador 6:30 p.m

– Bolivia vs Brasil 6:30 p.m

HOW IS THE POSITION TABLE GOING?

The ‘bicolor’ never lost to the ‘guaraníes’ as a local and starts as a favorite in the previous one. With 21 points in tow, he will go out with everything to ensure the result that allows him to qualify for the playoffs.

Colombia and Chile they are 1 and 2 points behind fifth place, respectively. If the ‘Tiger’ team win at home, they will no longer have a chance at anything, but if they tie or lose, they are obliged to win their respective matches.

Qualifying position table Qatar 2022 before the last date of the contest.

WHAT RESULTS PERU NEED

The peruvian national team is obliged to beat Paraguay and thus get the direct ticket to the playoffs. You will not need to look at other results.

In case Peru cannot add three points and draw against the red and white, they will have to wait for Colombia and Chile not to add up in the matches they will hold against Venezuela and Uruguay, respectively.

But if the white-and-red lose in the National, they will have to wait for Venezuela to beat Colombia and for Uruguay to add to Santiago, since another result would leave them without a playoff.

RESULT THAT CLASSIFIES COLOMBIA

In this match of the last date of the South American World Cup qualifier, the Colombian team in conflict with Peru and Chile for the playoff.

Colombia needs to beat Venezuela in Puerto Ordaz and wait for a loss or a tie Peru against Paraguay in Lima; or, failing that, draw and hope that the Peruvians lose against the Paraguayans and Chile does not beat Uruguay in Santiago.

RESULTS THAT FAVOR CHILE

If the Chilean team beats Uruguay in San Carlos de Apoquindo they will have to wait for Peru to lose at home against Paraguay and for Colombia to draw or lose against Venezuela.

If the ‘Red’ draws against the Uruguayan team they will not have any chance of qualifying for Qatar 2022, since they would remain with 20 points in the Qualifiers table and due to goal difference they would only remain in seventh place in the classification.

And if you losethe scenario is the same, it would be out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and would remain in seventh place in the Qualifiers

SCHEDULES AND CHANNELS QUALIFYING

Peru vs. Paraguay: The match will be broadcast in Peruvian territory on Latina TV (Channel 2) and Movistar Deportes (Channel 3) from 6:30 pm, but if you are outside of Lima these are the times and channels to watch the last qualifying duel.

Argentina: 20:30 horas / TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports 2

Chile: 20:30 horas / TNT Sports Go, Estadio TNT Sports

Brazil: 20:30 hours / Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV 3 channels

Paraguay: 20:30 hours / Tigo Sports

Colombia: 6:30 p.m. / Caracol Goal

Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. / Soccer Channel

Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. / TLT

Bolivia: 19:30 hours / Tigo Sports

United States (Pacific): 4:30 p.m. / Fubo Sports Network

México: 17:30 horas / Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Spain: 12:30 am (Wednesday, March 30) / Movistar +, Movistar Champions League

