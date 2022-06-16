Qatar announced a new type of accommodation for the 2022 World Cup: this is the thousand Bedouin tents that will be in the desert

Bedouin tents are traditional in Arab culture (Getty Images)

Qatar expects to host 1.2 million fans during the FIFA World Cup later this year. In this context, and with around 80% of the hotel capacity reserved for soccer players, delegations, press, referees and managers, the organizers have used creativity to offer new lodging options. Thus, this week an initiative aimed at the most “adventurous” fans was launched.

There will be a thousand Bedouin tents that will be available on the outskirts of Doha for those who want to sleep there. “This is one of the options that will be launched in the next two weeks,” said Omar al-Jaber, an official responsible for accommodation in the supreme committee that organizes the tournament. “It’s a real camp,” he explained during a press conference. “We need to give people the experience of a desert and a normal Bedouin-style tent.”

More adventurous fans could opt for this option (Getty Images)

The tents will have water, electricity and drainage systems, but will not have air conditioning in the country known for extreme summer heat but mild winters. Another luxury camp with 200 tents is also planned for the wealthiest fans.

These tents will be installed along a beach called Sealine in the south of the country, on the edge of the desert, and other areas will also be announced, Jaber said, adding that “more than 100,000 rooms” will be available at the time of the tournament, seeking to allay concerns about accommodation capacity in the small emirate.

Fans will be able to choose between residing in specially designated areas, as well as apartments, villas, cabins and two cruise ships. The organizers have already reserved a large part of the hotel rooms in the country for the teams, the referees and the press, but FIFA will release the rooms that are not used, explained Jaber, who announced that there are still hotels under construction and promised that more rooms will be available in the coming months.

This is what traditional Bedouin tents in Qatar look like inside (Getty Images)

In turn, more than 160 round-trip flights are scheduled daily from neighboring Gulf countries, so fans can also choose to stay overnight in other nations and fly to Qatar on match days only.

Held from November 21 to December 18, the World Cup will be held for the first time during the northern hemisphere winter to avoid summer temperatures that sometimes exceed 45 degrees Celsius.

