Qatar launches an unprecedented and economic initiative to house supporters who go to the World Cup

Qatar’s hotel offer can be an inconvenience for supporters (Photo: Getty)

Remaining less than 7 months for the start of Qatar World Cup 2022 and the expectation increases daily. Millions of supporters from all over the planet will attend the Asian event to closely follow the 32 selected ones who entered the most coveted event on the globe. This edition, which will start on November 21will be historic as it is the first to be held in an Arab nation, whose customs and ways of life are different from those of the West.

In this context, the Qatar 2022 Organizing Committee threw a web so fans can get cheap accommodation during the World Cup. The Gulf country plans to receive to more than 1,000,000 people during the 28 days of the competition and signed accommodation agreements to guarantee affordable prices that they are an option against the High rates from the big hotel chains.

On the digital portal (qatar2022.qa/book) four different kinds of accommodation will be offered: 3-star hotels, cruise ships anchored in the Arabian Gulf, temporary rental apartments and so-called “fan towns”which consist of camping in the middle of the desert.

The organization will make available 130,000 rooms. An apartment with basic services (wifi and cleaning) will be around $84 per day and the ships – two fully booked cruises – will offer options from $340 a day.

“It is important that fans visit the accommodation portal after booking their tickets. There will be other ways to book your accommodation, but if you want the cheapest options, that’s where you can find them. We learned from past events. We know that there have been increases in accommodation prices at previous tournaments to take advantage of fans who already bought tickets. And this is something that we want to avoid in this World Cup in Qatar”, affirmed the head of the Organizing Committee, Nasser Al Khater, in an official statement.

Although football will be the main attraction during the worldfans will also take advantage of their stay in Qatar for sightseeing. What Doha It will be the city in which the vast majority of those who travel to the Arab country will stay, it is obvious to talk about the enormous buildings that were built there in recent years, such as the Aspire Tower, the Palm Towers or the National Library.

Beyond these architectural works, there are also less modern places that are worth visiting, such as the Souq Waqif, an old market that has resisted the changes of the city and has preserved its style.

Qatar It has tried in recent years to become one of the largest tourist centers in the world, which is why it has developed a wide variety of gastronomic offerings. Thus, those who wish can enjoy local food, but they will also easily find more common western options in restaurants, supermarkets or in food trucks. The latter are the cheapest option, where you can get a shawarma for less than 4 dollars.

Those who travel to the World Cup will be able to completely forget about suffering an act of insecurity. The crime rates of the Asian nation are negligible and that is why those who live there are used to not being constantly aware of their belongings. It should also be noted that by Muslim law citizens cannot consume alcohol, but international hotels are allowed to sell it, although only in special spaces. That is, no one can drink on public roads or in sectors that are enabled. FIFA works so that beer can be consumed in Fan Fest, but there is still no official information that this will be the case. In the stadiums it will be possible to buy, although the glasses cannot be taken to the stands.

