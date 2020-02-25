Qatar Open: Ashleigh Barty Cruises To Third Round, Sofia Kenin Loses

Sofia Kenin suffered her third defeat since worthwhile the Australian Open earlier this month, shedding to Ukrainian teen Dayana Yastremska throughout the Doha second round, while worldwide main Ashleigh Barty cruised to victory on Tuesday. American worldwide amount 5 Kenin, who defeated Garbine Muguruza to say her maiden Grand Slam singles determine in Melbourne, went down 6-Three, 7-6 (7/4) to Yastremska. Kenin misplaced definitely certainly one of her two fits within the US’ Fed Cup qualifying win over Latvia, forward of being knocked out by the use of in-form Kazakh Elena Rybakina throughout the Dubai opening round remaining week.

“It’s truly irritating,” the 21-year-old knowledgeable wtatennis.com.

“Clearly coming off of Melbourne the place I felt I was having fun with essentially the most environment friendly tennis of my existence, coming proper all the way down to having fun with, no longer the worst tennis, nonetheless no longer having fun with the tennis I want to be having fun with.”

The 19-year-old Yastremska will face each Muguruza or Australian Ajla Tomljanovic throughout the third round.

“Creds to her, she carried out well, obtained right here up with some wonderful pictures on the ones important moments,” Kenin acknowledged of Yastremska, who has already gained three WTA titles.

“She merely carried out greater at important moments and I merely made too many unforced errors, I merely felt lovely flat-footed your complete match.”

Barty made temporary work of German Laura Siegemund in her first match since shedding throughout the Australian Open semi-finals to Kenin.

The reigning French Open champion observed off the sector amount 68, 6-Three, 6-2.

Barty broke serve 5 events throughout the match, worthwhile in beneath an hour and 1 / 4.

The Australian could subsequent face Rybakina, who has already reached Four WTA finals this season and performs Alison Van Uytvanck in her second-round come throughout.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova moreover booked a spot throughout the remaining 16 with a 4-6, 6-Three, 6-Zero win over Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro.

The Czech will face former Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko for a quarter-final spot after the Latvian’s 6-1, 6-2 thrashing of Barbora Strycova.

Remaining yr’s winner Elise Mertens observed her determine defence come to an early end with a 4-6, 6-Three, 6-2 loss to Yulia Putintseva.

Kazakhstan’s Putintseva will subsequent play fourth seed Belina Bencic after the Swiss battled earlier Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4).

Belarusian ninth seed Aryna Sabalenka moreover superior, beating Anett Kontaveit 7-5, 2-6, 7-5.

Shortly Tuesday, worldwide amount three Karolina Pliskova faces American Bernarda Pera.