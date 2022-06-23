Qatar will ban sex outside marriage during the World Cup: the penalties for those who break the laws

There are 152 days left until the start of the World Cup. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

The expectation increases every moment to 152 days for the start of the World Cup in Qatar. In this context, the organizers of the most coveted tournament on the planet reported that More than 1.2 million tickets have been sold for the commitments that will be played in the Gulf country. The most recent phase of sale of the ticketsa random selection draw, is closed at the end of April with 23.5 million requests for tickets, mostly from Argentina, Brazil, England, France, Mexico, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United States.

But there is something that travelers should keep in mind. The Supreme Committee of Qatar reported that there will be harsh sentences for those who commit adultery. Through an official statement, local authorities assured that there will be penalties of up to 7 years in prison for those who have extramarital sex. “Qatar is a conservative country and public displays of affection are frowned upon regardless of sexual orientation”, announced the media Daily Star.

The British newspaper provided its information based on a police source who expressed concern about the possible infidelities that tourists may commit: “The culture of drinking and partying after the game, which is normal in most places, is strictly prohibited, with very strict and scary consequences if you get caught. There is a feeling that this could be a very bad tournament for the fans.”.

In this sense, the executive director of the world Cup which will be played from November, Nasser al-Khaterstressed that “The safety of each fan is of paramount importance.” for them. “But public displays of affection are frowned upon, it’s not part of our culture, and that applies to everyone.”he added.

In addition, the secretary general of the Qatar Football Association, Mansoor Al Ansari, stressed that in the Asian state there will also be prohibitions for homosexual demonstrations. “If you want to show your point of view about the LGBTQ+ community, do it in a society in which it is accepted,” the manager emphasized.

Altogether there will be two million tickets available during the 28 days that the tournament will last, in November and December. The next opportunity to purchase tickets for the international pageant will be on a first-come, first-served basis, but the date has not yet been announced.

Qatar hopes to attract 1.2 million visitors during the worldalmost half of its population. Therefore, organizers are working to prevent fans from being priced out. One of the main concerns has been the cost and availability of accommodation in the Arab Gulf Statewhich has less than 30,000 hotel roomsaccording to the latest estimates of Qatar tourism. Y el 80% of those rooms are currently assigned to the FIFA Guests, organizers said.

It should be noted that the country has promoted non-hotel accommodation, making available to fans 65,000 rooms in villas and apartments, and some 4,000 rooms on two cruise ships docked in the port of Doha. Meanwhile, the local business community, criticized for its treatment of migrant workers, has vowed to repay $28 million to workers who paid recruitment fees to secure a job.

Charging recruitment fees is illegal in Qatar and other countries, although the practice is widespread in many of the countries from which Qatari workers originate.

KEEP READING

20-meter pool, gym and 22 employees: this is the private island where the families of Lionel Messi and Cesc Fábregas spend their vacations

Antonela Roccuzzo’s message to Messi for Father’s Day: the special photo he chose to accompany him

Paradisiacal beaches, games with friends and nights out: the photo gallery of the vacations of the players of the Argentine national team