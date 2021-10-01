Qatar World Cup 2022: “Chucky” Lozano returns to El Tri for the Concacaf tie

File photo of Hirving Lozano celebrating a goal with the Mexico national team. AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, USA. May 29, 2021. USA TODAY REQUIRED CREDIT / Erich Schlegel

The return of the forward Hirving “Chucky” Lozano He stood out on Thursday in the call of the technical director of the Mexican soccer team, the Argentine Gerardo Martino, for the Concacaf tie for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Napoli player from Italy reappears with the “Tri”Two months after receiving a blow to the head that he suffered during a Gold Cup match and for which he underwent a neurological evaluation.

In the call, the calls of Raúl Jiménez and Héctor Herrera.

Mexico leads the Concacaf tie with seven points after two wins and a draw. On the next FIFA date, the “Tri” will be home to Canada and Honduras on October 7 and 10, respectively, and will visit El Salvador on the 13th.

The first three of the World Cup qualify octagonal of the Concacaf. The fourth will have to play an intercontinental playoff in June 2022.

Soccer Football – Europa League – Group G – Ferencvaros v Real Betis – Groupama Arena, Budapest, Hungary – September 30, 2021 Real Betis’ Andres Guardado reacts REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Below is the list of 28 players summoned by Martino:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (America), Alfredo Talavera (Pumas UNAM), Rodolfo Cota (León), Jonathan Orozco (Tijuana).

Defenses: Néstor Araujo (Celta de Vigo, Spain), Jesús Gallardo, César Montes and Héctor Moreno (Monterrey), Julio César Domínguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Rodríguez (Tigres), Osvaldo Rodríguez (León), Jorge Sánchez (América) and Johan Vasquez (Genova, Italy).

Media: Edson Álvarez (Ajax, Holland), Sebastián Córdova (America), Jonathan Dos Santos (LA Galaxy, USA), Andrés Guardado (Real Betis, Spain), Orbelín Pineda and Luis Romo (Cruz Azul), Carlos Rodríguez (Monterrey), Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid, Spain) and Uriel Antuna (Guadalajara).

Forwards: Jesús Manuel Corona (Porto, Portugal), Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey), Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England), Henry Martín (America), Hirving Lozano (Napoli, Italy) and Alexis Vega (Guadalajara).

How much would it cost to support the Mexican National Team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Mexico is one of the strongest contenders to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. So much so that there are already packages from the official agency of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) and the National Team.

The company has a range of packages for the public. The cheapest starts at USD 7,400 (approximately 150 thousand Mexican pesos) and the most expensive USD 25,400 (approximately 500 thousand Mexican pesos). All have lodging (subject to availability at the time of hiring and giving the first deposit), transfer to the games, traveler’s insurance, and more; although the tickets to the games must be managed through the FMF fan program, the FIFA fan program or the Match Hospitality program, according to information from the agency.

According to the FIFA site, tickets for the matches are not available yet, so when they come out, the costs of the packages would go up. It is estimated that they will be launched in January 2022, so until that moment it will be known what the total cost would be (with tickets to the meetings included).

The most optimistic of the packages is built for the three group phase games of the Mexican national team, and a fourth in case the tricolor advances to the eighth, and like the previous one, this one has five variants: USD $24,400 per person in a single room and USD $18,300 per person in a double room at the Horizon Manor hotel; at The Vip Hotel, USD $25,400 per person in a single room and USD $19, 400 per person in a double room; and the last modality is the hiring of a six-fold room at Holliay Villa Hotel and its cost is USD $16,400 per person.

Although the CONCACAF qualifiers have only just started, the optimism to see the Mexican team on their adventure through Qatar has already begun. As seen in the first steps of Mexico in the octagonal, it seems that they will reach the Middle East with ease, however, nothing is written yet.

KEEP READING:

Mexico shared its squad list: Raúl Jiménez and Chucky Lozano return to El Tri

Andrés Guardado spoke about his retirement from professional football

When would the Brazilian Diogo de Oliveira debut with the University Pumas