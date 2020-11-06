QCode Makes Key Hires in Production and Growth, Promotes Two

Podcast studio QCode has introduced a number of key hires and promotions as the corporate turns into a rising participant in the digital and adaptive filmed content material area.

Sandra Yee Ling has been named vp of manufacturing and Michele Zárate as director of growth. Tess Ryan has been promoted to producer and Deron Johnson to move of music. The modifications comply with the studio’s latest $6.4 million Collection A funding which was led by Sonos with participation from C-Ventures.

QCode reveals which have been picked up for adaptation embrace the scripted erotic drama “Soiled Diana” from Shana Feste and Demi Moore and “The Left Proper Recreation” from Jack Anderson and Tessa Thompson (each at Amazon). QCode’s “Provider,” a first-person POV fiction thriller starring Cynthia Erivo, is ready for adaptation from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Companions.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sandra and Michele to the QCode group, two savvy executives who know the right way to make compelling content material in a 123 of genres,” mentioned Rob Herting, CEO and founding father of QCode. “Tess and Deron have each performed an enormous function in QCode’s early success and we’re delighted to acknowledge their glorious work.”

Yee Ling has two credit already at QCode, together with “Soiled Diana” and “Ghost Tape” starring Kiersey Clemons. She comes from Automatik, an LA-based unbiased manufacturing firm, the place she government produced the soon-to-be-released function “Shadow in the Cloud.”

Zárate might be chargeable for overseeing and constructing a slate of unique programming for the studio. She comes from Sonar Leisure, the place she labored on sequence equivalent to “Hunters” and “Lorena” for Amazon, and “Mr. Mercedes” for AT&T.

Ryan began as a manufacturing coordinator on “Blackout,” Qcode’s first sequence starring Rami Malek, and has labored on every of the originals to this point. She most lately produced “Hank the Cowdog,” a Jeff Nichols venture starring Matthew McConaughey.

Johnson is an award-winning pianist and composer whose work contains scoring movies and trailers for TWC, Blumhouse and HBO. His skilled profession started as a touring keyboardist with Miles Davis, Stanley Clarke, David Sanborn, Carly Simon, and Alanis Morissette. Since becoming a member of QCode, he has composed unique music for “The Left Proper Recreation,” “Borrasca,” “Hank the Cowdog,” “Soiled Diana” and “Ghost Tape.” He’ll oversee all music and composition throughout the slate.