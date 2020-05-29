QI returns to BBC Two with a huge celebration

It’s tough to keep in mind a time when QI wasn’t on the telly.

The clever panel present, which has been operating since 2003, is a staple of the schedules – even when there’s not a new episode on our screens, you may normally discover a repeat someplace!

The good information is there’s a model new sequence on its means to us tonight. In honour of QI’s infinite pursuit of information, right here’s a few questions answered concerning the tremendous good present…

Who’re the visitors on this sequence of QI?

There are some new associates sitting around the QI desk this sequence, together with actor John Barrowman, poet Benjamin Zephaniah and comedians Zoe Lyons, Mark Watson, Jessica Fostekew, Maisie Adam and Shazia Mirza.

QI favourites David Mitchell, Joe Lycett, Aisling Bea, Sara Pascoe, Holly Walsh, Josh Widdicombe, Liza Tarbuck, Tom Allen and Johnny Vegas will all be again, in addition to Phil Jupitus, with his 45th look making him the present’s most frequent visitor.

Which letter is QI on this sequence, and which matters can be lined?

Every sequence, QI bases all of its questions on a letter of the alphabet. It’s the letter ‘R’ beneath scrutiny this sequence, kicking off with an episode about rudeness, together with the impolite phrases that had been banned from the BBC within the 1950s and the impolite issues you are able to do with a shuttlecock (we’ll go away your creativeness to do the work…).

Different ‘R’-related matters this sequence embrace ‘Recipes’ together with the suggestion that its odd to embrace tomatoes in ketchup, ‘Rome’ the place it used to be unlawful for bakers to be associates with comedians, ‘Roundabouts’ which had been initially dismissed by the UK media as ‘un-British’ and ‘Reflections’ which apparently make horses calmer.

The present’s resident query setters, the QI Elves say: “In ‘R’ we lastly discovered the letter we would like to take dwelling and introduce to our dad and mom. The marriage’s going to be huge – and EVERYONE is invited!”

Tune in on Thursday nights for extra fairly fascinating info.

Who presents QI now?

Sandi Toksvig took over from Stephen Fry in 2016, and the R sequence can be her fifth outing within the host’s chair. Alan Davies has continued on because the present’s common panellist.

QI returns to BBC Two tonight at 9pm. To seek out out what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.