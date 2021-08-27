Qismat 2 Film (2021) Solid, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Free up Date, Poster

Qismat 2 is a Punjabi language film. The film unencumber date is 24 September 2021. It comprises Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta within the forged.
Tale
The plot revolves round two robust folks. They move paths and falls for each and every different. Issues take a brand new flip as they’ve to stand demanding situations. Will they be capable of reside fortunately without end?
Qismat 2 Solid
Director: Jagdeep Sidhu
Style: Romance, Drama, Mystery
Language: Punjabi
Free up Date: 24 September 2021
Trailer
But to be launched