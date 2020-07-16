QR Code For Mumbai Local: Travel will not be allowed in Mumbai Local without QR Code, only 4 days left

QR Code For Mumbai Local Trains: 702 local trains have been run daily in Mumbai city. In such a situation, care should also be taken to prevent corona infection. It has been said by this Western Railway that now only those passengers who will have QR code will be able to climb in the local. That is, from now on, the QR code is going to work for your identity. It has been told by the Railways that this rule will be implemented from July 20. Will not be allowed to travel without it. Also Read – Public curfew implemented in this state till August 10, will not be allowed to leave the house

Let us know that the employees associated with the pathology labs, health workers, medical teams and private hospitals are traveling daily. He says that earlier it was said that an identity card should be made to climb in the local, on which people have been traveling for about 1 month. But now it is being said that QR code will be used for identification. In this regard, people have been told that it will be made only by the Government Ministry. The problem of the people is that now they have only 4 days for the QR code. If this process is not completed then it will be difficult to travel in local. Due to this, people associated with hospitals and health can be hindered in work.

In this regard, the railway official says that people will be allowed to travel with the QR code. This is being done so that fake people do not board the train. The official said that data is being collected by the state government from various places. Identification with QR code will also be given to people from their offices only.

Let us tell you that 702 trains are being operated daily. Out of these 350 trains are running on Western Railway. Under this service, doctors, health workers, medical teams, hospital employees, bank employees, income tax, GST, Mumbai Port Trust, Court, Raj Bhavan, people involved in the important work have been allowed to come from the local.