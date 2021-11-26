Quad HD resolution, 165 Hz and 32 inches at an all-time low with this MSI gaming monitor on sale for Black Friday

Hopefully we would see interesting offers on graphics cards and consoles, two of the most demanded products on the gaming scene today and that, unfortunately, have significant stock problems and overpricing. But this edition of Black Friday is also offering us a large number of discounts on gaming products, from video games to laptops, through keyboards, mice … and also monitors.

This MSI 1440p is a good example of the latter, And now we can take it home to its all-time low thanks to the offer that stars on Amazon for Black Friday. Specifically, it currently costs 368.99 euros, which represents a saving of more than 130 euros compared to its original price.

We are talking about the MSI Optix MAG322CQR, one of the many options in gaming monitors that we find in the extensive catalog of this manufacturer. And that is loaded with gaming features with which to take advantage of the power of the latest generation hardware. of desktop PCs and laptops to play games.





MSI Optix MAG322CQR – Monitor 31.5 “WQHD 165 Hz (2560 x 1440 pixels, 16: 9 ratio, 1 ms response, AMD FreeSync) black, compatible with consoles

This monitor mounts a panel with VA technology, so it offers unparalleled contrast, good viewing angles and great color quality. It does so on a 31.5-inch diagonal, with a 16: 9 aspect ratio and a curved screen. An ideal combination for all types of games, both competitive and single player.

Regarding its purely gaming characteristics, This MSI features a 165Hz refresh rate, as well as a response time of just 1 millisecond. Thus, we can make the most of the FPS we get in games like Valorant or Fortnite without sacrificing size and image quality. To which must be added AMD FreeSync, which in passing we avoid the always annoying tearing.

As for your connections, We can use this monitor interchangeably with consoles and gaming equipment both recent and from previous years. Because it includes HDMI, DisplayPort, and even a headphone jack.

