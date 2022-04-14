QuakeCon returns: digital format and date for the 2022 event, and big plans for 2023

Although those responsible want to hold a face-to-face festival, they consider that the current situation is too unstable.

In recent years, we have experienced a situation of instability that, combining the evolution of various sectors not related to video games, will go down in human history. This has led to changes and effects on a lot of face-to-face events, something that has also had an impact on the celebration of the QuakeCon. And it is that, as happened with last year’s edition, the festival will return in digital format.

We had to make decisions when there was still a lot of uncertaintyQuakeCon organizersThis has been commented by those responsible from the official Twitter account, where they advance the date of the event and the reasons behind this purely online version. If you were waiting for more news related to QuakeCon, keep in mind that it will be held from August 18 to 20 and, in addition to this, we will continue to learn about the festival over the coming weeks.

“Like you, we are disappointed not to be able to return to Dallas this year. An event of this size requires planning monthsand in this case, we had to make decisions when there was still a lot of uncertainty to host an in-person QuakeCon.” So we can look forward to content such as new streaming programming, talks, giveaways, and more.

Beyond this, QuakeCon organizers have plans to return in style at 2023which translates, if all goes well, into a face-to-face event that will return the essence of the festival: “We are committed to returning with our festival totally in person in 2023, and we are already excited to reconnect with friends, a massive BYOC with your latest custom PC builds, our wild contests, and tons of new games and hardware for our attendees to try.

What can we expect from QuakeCon 2022? The expectations they are starting to riseand it should be remembered that the 2021 edition has given us news such as the return of the beloved Quake franchise and even the unexpected Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which improved and expanded the content of Bethesda’s eternal creation.

More about: QuakeCon 2022 and Digital Event.