Qualcomm wants you to train your new Snapdragon

Qualcomm has expanded its wearable chip range the new Computex Taipei event, announcing the mid-range Snapdragon Placed on 1100, a chip for a lot much less powerful wearables.

The Snapdragon Placed on 1100 is geared towards “centered goal wearables” like well being and web site trackers, and smartwatches for kids, which don’t require as so much computing vitality as a completely fledged smartwatch.

Qualcomm has made the Snapdragon Placed on 1100 15 % smaller than the Placed on 2100; Qualcomm’s additional powerful wearable chip for smartwatches. This may allow well being tracker producers like Fitbit and Jawbone to create even smaller devices, with out sacrificing an extreme quantity of on the effectivity side.

An LTE/3G modem, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth low-energy, Qualcomm’s private iZat location monitoring period, and a Vitality Save Mode are all inside the chip. The chipmaker claims it may probably remaining for as a lot as seven days on LTE standby.

Qualcomm want a bit of purpose-built wearables

We’re starting to see a shift inside the wearable market in opposition to “purpose-built wearables”; devices which will be useful for a specific market or type of purchaser. Xmetrics CEO Andrea Rinaldo spoke about this in a recent interview, mentioning that clients interactions have to be restricted nevertheless powerful, like the company’s swimming scarf, reasonably than looking for to seize every market instantly.

Qualcomm is raring to faucet into that market of enthusiastic space of curiosity markets, as they’ve been with autonomous vehicles, digital reality, and one other rising period that requires a chipset.

On the Computex event, Qualcomm printed that over 100 wearables use the company’s chips. Sadly, for Qualcomm, lots of the wearables use the Snapdragon 400, a low-end cell chip, reasonably than the Snapdragon Placed on 2100.

It moreover printed that the Snapdragon Placed on 1100 will be to be had for producers by way of the highest of the yr. As with most Qualcomm chip bulletins, a worth for the chip used to be not disclosed.

