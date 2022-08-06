Quality challenge: Ángel Di María dueled in free kick competition with Alessandro Del Piero at Juventus

*The images of the challenge starring Alessandro Del Piero and Ángel Di María

Angel Di Maria I arrive at Juventus with the mission of leading the Turin team to win their third Champions League in its history. The Videoof great presence in the Argentine national team and the PSGchanged his destination and his arrival generated great expectation in the fans of the Old lady.

His talent is admired by fans who eagerly await the start of a new season. Therefore, when in one of the last training sessions the Video was encouraged to the challenge proposed by the international legend, Alessandro Del Pierothe world of football was captivated by an impromptu show that soon went viral on social media.

The striking thing was that the clash was even 2 a 2, after 5 attempts. And in the tiebreaker, where both had to aim for the crossbar, the result was 1 to 1, after three executions each. Undoubtedly, in the meeting of international stars it did not deserve to end with winners and losers. Both are part of the great history of world football and therefore they sealed the crossing with an affectionate hug.

During his nearly two decades at Juventus, Del Piero won 18 titles, including the 1996 Champions Leaguethe Copa Intercontinental of the same year against River (he converted the winning goal) and 6 Scudettos. His legacy with the entity of Turin it will be eternal. And now it will be the turn of Say Maria to continue with the hegemony of the northern Italian power.

It should be remembered that the Italian team made a US pre-season tourwhere he measured his strength against the Guadalajara of Mexico (victory by 2 to 0), the Barcelona (2 to 2) and the Real Madrid (defeat by 2 to 0).

Upon his return to Old continentJuventus will play two friendlies in Villar Perosa Front of Juventus B and before him Atletico Madrid in Tel Aviv (Israel). Meanwhile, on Monday, August 15, will be the debut in Serie A against Sassuolo, which will mean the official start of a new illusion black and white

