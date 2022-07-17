Quantic Dream explains to 3DJuegos why it no longer makes exclusive PlayStation games

David Cage reiterates his departure on good terms and his quest for independence.

David Cage, director de Quantic Dream.

3DGames has been invited to the offices of Quantic Dream to be part of its 25th anniversary. In addition to visiting and learning about the studio facilities after Heavy Rain, Beyond: Dos Almas or Detroit: Become Human, its boss and founder, David CageHe waited on us for an hour. We had time to talk about the good times of the company, the not so good times of the firm and one of the most surprising and recent chapters in its history: the departure of PlayStation Studios. In this regard, Cage showed a very kind face with those who were his partners for more than twelve years.

Heavy Rain, Beyond and Detroit, none of these games would have been possible without PlayStationDavid Cage“The collaboration with PlayStation was wonderful,” he acknowledged, “when we started working with them we were a very small studio. We talked about the time we started working on Heavy Rain, back in 2007. And they’ve been incredibly helpful with us, they gave us all the creative freedom we wanted and supported all our projects for twelve years and it’s been an incredible journey together.” He stressed that everyone on the team is “so proud of everything we’ve achieved together… Heavy Rain, Beyond : Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human, and none of these games would have been possible without your support“.

“But at the same time there is a point after twelve years of collaboration in which we also have desires and concerns to do different things and work in a different way. First we thought about going with our games to the territory of the cross-platform because working on PlayStation”. He wanted to explain the current situation: “We thought it would be great to be able to reach more people than users who have a PlayStation. We wanted to explore different types of games and different things, as well as making more than one game at a time, a wish of the team itself actually, who loved what they did but thought maybe they could make the ton of ideas they had come true.” , something that, it seems, was not possible in PlayStation territory.

We thought it would be great to be able to reach more people than just PlayStation users.David Cage“There also comes a time when you think, ‘OK, we’ve been working with publishers for 20 years and they take the financial risks when they support your project. They put the money on the table and if the game doesn’t win they lose it. So it’s fair that they get the biggest part of the cake,’ but we got to a point where we thought maybe we wanted to invest that money too and have the whole cake for ourselves.” and it was agreed with the whole team in mind, since each member of Quantic Dream is, in turn, a shareholder of the company “so the success of the study

It benefits all team members.

The study celebrates in 2022 its 25 years of history.

“It was a common decision to take greater risks and believe in us to reach a larger portion of the cake. We believe in ourselves to create games that can bring benefits to everyone involved in development. For all those reasons and others we decided to get out of our comfort zone and put ourselves in danger and take on new challenges.” He specified that “NetEase joined us and they invested in the company for the new projects and finance them, and we became a publisher, editing our games, doing all the marketing, communication and creation work; but we also publish games from other studios, which we also consider important”.

In the next few days we will publish the full interview accompanied by a special video where we will show you the Quantic Dream studio in Paris.

