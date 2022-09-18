Quantic Dream talks about Star Wars Eclipse and why they chose the saga for their next big project

The title does not yet have a release date, but it is estimated that it would take time to see the game.

The depth Quantic Dream deals with its games is admirable, but not much is known about its next big project. Star Wars Eclipse points to a somewhat distant launch, but that does not mean that some people in the studio are giving us some details what we can expect.

With Star Wars Eclipse we are going to maintain without a doubt the fundamental elements of a Quantic Dream gameGuillaume de Fondaumiere, director general de Quantic DreamReveals the general director of Quantic Dream, Guillaume de Fondaumiere, in an interview to IGN Japan that will keep the essence from the studio: “With Star Wars Eclipse we are going to keep without a doubt the fundamental elements of a Quantic Dream game”, admits Fondaumiere who also delves into these elements.

“A very solid story, very strong charactersmultiple playable characters, and of course giving players the ability to changethrough their actions and decisions, how the story unfolds“. The director confirms that this time they are betting a little more on the action: “We said very clearly that we are doing a action adventureso the action items are also going to be very important.”

We met with Lucasfilm because it was Star Wars. We said yes immediately because we were attractedGuillaume de Fondaumiere, director general de Quantic DreamQuantic Dream’s director explains how and why they chose Star Wars: “When we met with Lucasfilm, we met them because it was Star Wars. When we had the opportunity to work on Star Wars we said yes immediately because it attracted us. With Star Wars Eclipse, we want to bring a completely new original story to the Star Wars universe,” says director Fondaumiere.

Since 3DGames We have also had the pleasure of speaking with Quantic Dream. Our colleague Toni Piedrabuena was personified in the offices of the company where they told us several of their secrets. They explained to us why they shy away from the term cinematic adventures as well as clarifying why they no longer make exclusive PlayStation games.

