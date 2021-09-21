Quantic Dream, the makers of Heavy Rain or Detroit: Grow to be Human, might be creating a Big name Wars sport

It’s rumored that Quantic Dream, the developer in the back of Heavy Rain and Detroit: Grow to be Human, is doing a celebrity wars sport.

The rumor has emerged courtesy of French YouTuber Gautoz, who studies that the studio signed with Disney. This comes after, keep in mind, the studio was once reworked right into a multiplatform developer after a protracted historical past of labor solely for Sony.

As all the time, now not all rumors must be taken at face worth, however Dualshockers studies that it has its personal resources that verify that Quantic Dream is operating on a Big name Wars sport. The web page studies that its supply “supplied overwhelming proof” of getting connections inside of Quantic Dream, and that the Big name Wars sport has been the studio undertaking for approximately 18 months. The document notes that it’s unclear what precisely that 18-month cut-off date includes, however rumors inside of the “French developer group” They counsel that the sport will have began to increase absolutely in contemporary months.

Whilst there was no reliable information about an upcoming Quantic Dream Big name Wars sport, the Dualshockers reporter, Tom Henderson, posted a screenshot from Twitter that confirmed that the corporate had favored a tweet in regards to the rumors. That is some distance from confirming that Quantic Dream is creating a Big name Wars sport, in fact, however since then the studio has got rid of its like from the tweet.

Whilst it is unclear if Quantic Dream will announce a Big name Wars undertaking sooner or later, a sport from a galaxy some distance, some distance away that showed to be within the works is a remake of Big name Wars: Knights of the Outdated Republic (DIRTY).

A remake of the 2003 RPG was once introduced at this yr’s PlayStation Show off, and it is going to characteristic Jennifer Hale in her position as Bastila Shan. KOTOR’s subsequent remake is coming to PlayStation 5 as a console unique at release, even supposing it is going to even be launched on PC in the similar second. Different platforms usually are printed later.