Quantic Dream will have a real representation of LGBTQIA+ characters and stories in its games

The studio is working on Star Wars Eclipse and has shared its efforts for diversity and inclusion.

Los veteran developers of hits like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, Quantic Dreamthey have us all in suspense with the new title they have in hand: Star Wars Eclipse thrilled us with an impressive trailer that presented us with a narrative game of the popular George Lucas franchise set in the times of the High Republic.

We don’t yet have a release date for Star Wars Eclipse, but we’ve learned that the studio is in the midst of recruiting for this project and others it’s currently working on. However, the study wanted to highlight the efforts to review its practices to “ensure that the culture of the study maintains a constructive, safe and respectful environment with all“.

Quantic Dream has communicated some of the actions they have taken to have a welcoming and respectful studio: “We are collaborating with an LGBTQIA+ organization to ensure accurate representation of LGBTQIA+ characters, stories, and themes in our games. Training and reflection sessions have already begun in the studio.”

A constructive, safe and respectful environment for allThe study is also receiving support from LGBTQIA+ representatives to “ensure that diversity of voices and an actual representation are present” in their projects, as well as a plurality of points of view that reaches all levels of the studio. Quantic Dream has talent, including its writers, and will continue to hire for make sure to “reflect the diversity” of the audience. Many of them have been with the company for more than a decade and are present in different positions and positions of responsibility.

“We have incorporated a DEI leader (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion), with a budget dedicated to DEI initiatives”, indicated Quantic Dream, in addition to pointing out that, at present, more than half of the directors of the study are women, having achieved an equity assessment from the French government that shows equal pay and treatment between men and women. “There are internal procedures that make it easy for any employee to report workplace issues anonymously through non-executive employees. Employees have different channelsincluding dedicated digital spaces, so that they can express their ideas and their complaints,” shared the study, which also conducts regular anonymous surveys carried out by external companies, where workers can Express your opinion.

More about: Quantic Dream, Star Wars Eclipse, LGBTQ+ and Detroit: Become Human.