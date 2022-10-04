Quantum information and encrypted communication, how are the pioneering studies of the Nobel Prize in Physics 2022

Alain Aspect works at the Paris-Saclay University and the École Polytechnique de Palaiseau, in France. John F. Clauser directs his own research center, Clauser & Assoc, in California, and Anton Zeilinger researches at the University of Vienna, Austria (Reuters)

The scientists Alain Aspect (France), John F. Clauser (USA) and Anton Zeilingier (Austria) were distinguished with Nobel Prize in Physics 2022 by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for his pioneering research on the power of quantum mechanicswho have cleared the way for new technologies based on quantum information.

The Instituto Karolinska in Stockholm indicated that the winners “carried out innovative experiments using entangled quantum states”. The prize was awarded “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of the Bell’s inequalities and being pioneers in the science of quantum information”.

The work of the three physicists has focused on exploring how two particles interact, behaving as a single unit, even when they are far apart. The phenomenon was dubbed “spooky action-at-a-distance” by Albert Einstein.

“The ineffable effects of quantum mechanics are beginning to find applications. There is now a large field of research that includes quantum computers, quantum networks and secure quantum encrypted communication”, detailed the jury.

The results of the laureates’ research “have cleared the way for new technologies based on quantum information,” said the Swedish academy jury (Illustration: Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences)



The work of the laureates is based on the investigations of the physicist John Stewart Bell, a scientist who in the 1960s developed the concept of the mathematical inequality that bears his name. This states that if there are hidden variables, the correlation between the results of a large number of measurements will never exceed a certain value. Nevertheless, quantum mechanics predicts that a certain type of experiment will violate Bell’s inequality, which will result in a stronger correlation than would be possible otherwise, the members of the Swedish academy stressed.

According to quantum mechanics, particles can exist simultaneously in two or more places. They do not acquire formal properties until they are measured or observed in some way. In 1972, the American Clauser, strove to measure quantum entanglement by firing thousands of photons in opposite directions to investigate a property known as polarization. When he measured the polarizations of the photon pairs, they showed a correlation, showing that a principle called Bell’s inequality had been violated and that the photon pairs were entangled or acting together.

The investigation was taken up 10 years later by the French Aspect, his team at the University of Paris. Then, in 1998, the Austrian Sailorconducted another experiment that considered entanglement between three or more particles.

Physicist Anton Zeilinger “has demonstrated the phenomenon of quantum teleportation, which makes it possible to move a quantum state from one particle to another at a distance,” the Swedish academy summarized.



Austrian Anton Zeilinger is a pioneer in practical advances with quantum physics and is one of the best-known scientists in his country. The teleportation of information from one shore to the other of the Danube channel or a record in the distance of the transfer -144 kilometers- of entangled photons to transmit data without connection between the islands of La Palma and Tenerife, in Spain, These are some of the experiments that have made this 77-year-old physicist famous.

With his tousled hair and white beard, Zeilinger has become a media figure in Austria and has been given bombastic nicknames by the press such as “the quantum pope”, “the wizard of Vienna” or “Mr. beam” (because of the teleportation technology -“beaming”- that they use in the Star Trek series).

“This award is an encouragement for young people: the award would not be possible without the more than 100 young people who have worked with me over the years,” he said this morning after the award was announced.

Contrary to classical physics, where phenomena and objects have fixed properties, in quantum physics these properties can have multiple values, although it is paradoxical.

John Clauser built an instrument that emitted two entangled photons at a time, each onto a filter that tested its polarization. The result was a clear violation of a Bell inequality and was in agreement with the predictions of quantum mechanics.

In this way, quantum physics is a universe of ideas as disconcerting as they are seductive, so contrary to normal common sense and so far removed from everyday life, that they seem almost magic. It is in this environment – of intertwined particles, systems that collapse when you look at them, or information that teleports – is where Sailor has spent most of his career.

One of the most famous experiments of Sailor it took place in 1997, when he managed to teleport light particles. At the time, the phenomenon was compared to the technology of Star Trekalthough in reality it was convey information, not matter.

This was made possible by a property of quantum physics known as “interlacing”, already mentioned by Albert Einstein, and according to which two or more particles generated under specific conditions can be connected in such a way that changes in one of them are reflected in othersregardless of the distance that separates them.

The study of entanglement, in which Zeilinger has been a pioneer, is the basis for much of the technological developments related to the transmission of secure information that now occupy scientists around the world, such as the crypto language or the quantum internet.

Physicist Alain Aspect “was able to change the measurement settings after an entangled pair had left its source, so the settings that existed when they were emitted could not affect the result,” the Nobel Prize jury said.



The first quantum communication satellite in history, Micius, was put into orbit in the middle of the last decade by a team of Chinese scientists led by a disciple of Sailor.

Since then, progress has been constant, culminating in the first long-distance transmission of a completely secure message (that is, it cannot be intercepted), in June 2020. This total security, which derives from the laws of quantum mechanics that govern the subatomic particles that make up our universe, rests on the premise that an object cannot be observed without modifying it.

This premise is what allowed Zeilinger making the first quantum encrypted video call with a Chinese scientist in Beijing, using the Micius satellite. Both received quantum keys that, had they been intercepted by an external observer, would have changed, alerting scientists that the connection was not secure.

This technology could be used by financial entities, governments or institutions in the near future to exchange data in an absolutely secure way.

Alain Aspect currently works at the Paris-Saclay University and in the Palaiseau Polytechnic School, in France. John F. Clauser runs his own research center, Clauser & Assoc, in Walnut Creek, Calif. Finally, Anton Zeilinger investigates in the University of ViennaAustria.

KEEP READING:

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to quantum mechanics specialists Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeiling

The findings of the 2022 Nobel Prize for Medicine: Revealed Neanderthal DNA and showed what differentiates humans from their ancestors

The Nobel prizes in five keys: from requirements to a binational responsibility

The Big Bell Test: the online test undertaken by 100,000 volunteers from around the world to help resolve a debate in quantum physics