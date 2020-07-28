Quantum Of Solace’s Olga Kurylenko Nearly Died Shooting One Of The Movie’s Important Stunts

As Daniel Craig is ready to ship his fits to the cleaner for the final time as James Bond after the discharge of No Time To Die, reflecting on his tenure is one thing lots of people are going to search out themselves doing within the run as much as that ultimate journey. And whereas some could disagree to the standard of Quantum of Solace itself, there’s no query that Olga Kurylenko’s position as Camille is among the components that also holds up throughout the board, over a decade after it was first proven to audiences worldwide. A proven fact that we are able to all partially thank to the worry of dying actually being struck into her being on set, and the entire adrenaline-filled motion that got here after.