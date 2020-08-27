Quarantine Guidelines: Yogi government changed rules of quarantine, big relief given to women, learn new rules of coming to the state

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath’s government in Uttar Pradesh has exempted international travelers coming to the state from mandatory institutional quarantine for seven days. Along with this, Indian passengers coming from other states for work have also been exempted from the Kovid-19 protocol. According to Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, “Earlier, travelers coming to the state for more than a week from abroad had to quarantine for 14 days. Also Read – Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine: 2 people who have been given vaccines in India, know how their condition is …

In this, 7 days were of mandatory institutional quarantine and 7 days had to be in home quarantine. But now under the revised protocol, pregnant women, people coming to the state in the event of death in the family, people suffering from serious medical conditions and parents whose children are less than 10 years of age are in full 14 days of home quarantine. Can stay. "

Prasad said that passengers can get an exemption from the institutional quarantine by submitting a report of the negative arrival of the RT-PCR test upon their arrival but "it must be 96 hours before the test trip".

He further said, “The report should be uploaded on the portal and the traveler will also have to give a declaration on the authenticity of the report that he will be liable to penalty if there is a disturbance. Travelers can submit their report after coming to India to conduct their test. “

Prasad said, “People who have symptoms will be isolated immediately and they will be tested. Apart from this, people living in quarantine will have to inform the District CMO immediately if they have any symptoms. ”

On the other hand, domestic travelers had to stay in home quarantine after coming to Uttar Pradesh after the first inter-state journey, but now people without symptoms will not have to stay in home quarantine.

He said, “But people in whom symptoms are found, they have to be isolated in the house and also have to undergo tests. He will be admitted to the hospital when the tests are positive. “