Quarantine will not be held at the airport even after international air travel, just do this job

new Delhi: If you travel abroad and land at any airport in India, then you will be quarantined at the airport. People will be discharged after the completion of the quarantine days decided on the basis of guidelines. But you can avoid being quarantined at the airport. For this, after landing the bus, you have to give the RT-PCR report at the airport. You will not be quarantined only when this report is negative. According to the information given by Air India Express, this RT-PCR test should not be more than 96 hours old. Passengers returning from international travel by planes can also upload their news report www.newdelhiairport.in.

While giving information, Air India said that if a passenger is going to UAE, it is necessary to report RT-PCR test from any lab approved by ICMR. This report should be written on the official stamp pad of the lab and also signed. Explain that photocopy of RT-PCR test report will not be considered valid. Also, nothing written by hand on the report will be valid and the report should be maximum 96 hours old.

Let us know that the outbreak of corona epidemic continues. For this reason, this type of procedure is being adopted to take safety and precautions. At the same time, if you are going to travel domestic then you must know the rules of domestic air traffic. Violation of these rules may cause you trouble.

Please tell that all passengers have to check in before reaching the airport. Passengers must arrive at the aeroport 4 hours before the flight time. At the same time, the luggage will have to be deposited at the counter 3 hours in advance. It is mandatory for all travelers to have the Arogya Setu app in their phones. If the app shows green status, then only you will get a chance to fly in the plane. Otherwise you will be barred from traveling. You will be stopped from traveling even if your phone does not have the Arogya Setu app.