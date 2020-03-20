Quarantined DirecTV Customers Were Not Pleased To Lose Service In The Middle Of Primetime

It’s at all times an annoying prospect when an individual’s TV or streaming service goes out, however that’s doubly true when that service goes out in the midst of one among your favourite applications. I’m guessing it’s triply true when your service goes out in the midst of one among your favourite primetime exhibits when you are in the midst of being quarantined as a part of society’s motion in opposition to a pandemic, however you’d must ask these DirecTV customers about that.