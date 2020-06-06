Quarterback Drew Brees Stands Up to Trump Over NFL Protests – Variety

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has known as out President Trump in an Instagram submit, telling him that NFL gamers kneeling in the course of the nationwide anthem has nothing to do with the American flag itself, however with problems with racial injustice.

“By means of my ongoing conversations with buddies, teammates, and leaders within the black neighborhood, I notice this isn’t a problem concerning the American flag. It has by no means been,” Brees captioned a photograph that includes the textual content “To Donald Trump.” “We will not use the flag to flip individuals away or distract them from the true points that face our black communities.”

The submit was in response to Trump’s tweet criticizing Brees’ apology earlier final week for saying that he would “by no means agree with anyone disrespecting the flag of the USA of America or our nation” in an interview with Yahoo Finance. Brees’ unique assertion acquired backlash from fellow NFL stars, together with a few of his teammates, and he later apologized.

“He shouldn’t have taken again his unique stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag. OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown excessive,” Trump tweeted. “We needs to be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on coronary heart. There are different issues you possibly can protest, however not our Nice American Flag – NO KNEELING!”

Kneeling in the course of the nationwide anthem at NFL video games precipitated controversy again in 2017 when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the motion to protest police brutality and the oppression of Black rights. The subject has come up as soon as once more due to ongoing protests surrounding the loss of life of George Floyd, throughout which many protestors have chosen to kneel as an indication of solidarity.

“We did this again in 2017, and regretfully I introduced it again with my feedback this week. We should cease speaking concerning the flag and shift our consideration to the true problems with systemic racial injustice, financial oppression, police brutality, and judicial & jail reform,” Brees continued in his submit. “We’re at a vital juncture in our nation’s historical past! If not now, then when?”

Brees’ Instagram assertion got here simply hours after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated in a Twitter video that the NFL wrongly dealt with gamers kneeling and expressed assist for the Black Lives Matter motion. Brees’ submit echoes Goodell’s sentiment and encourages different non-black individuals to maintain themselves accountable for their very own racism.

“We as a white neighborhood want to pay attention and be taught from the ache and struggling of our black communities. We should acknowledge the issues, establish the options, after which put this into motion,” Brees wrote. “The black neighborhood can not do it alone. It will require all of us.”

Learn Brees’ full submit beneath.