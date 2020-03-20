Quarterback Tom Brady signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, team says

Six-times Large Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a “multi-year” deal, the Nationwide Soccer League crew said on Friday.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
